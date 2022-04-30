What’s Streaming on Pluto TV in May 2022, Including ‘Mission Impossible,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Anchorman’
In May, Pluto TV goes rogue with three installments of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force. The debut effort finds Hunt trying to discover the person who framed him for the murders of his team members. Also hitting the platform in May will be “Mission: Impossible II” and “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.”
Mission: Impossible
When Ethan Hunt, the leader of a crack espionage team whose perilous operation has gone awry with no explanation, discovers that a mole has penetrated the CIA, he’s surprised to learn that he’s the No. 1 suspect. To clear his name, Hunt now must ferret out the real double agent and, in the process, even the score.
Check out the trailer for “Mission: Impossible”:
Looking for high-school drama instead of a spy thriller? Pluto also has you covered with the classic teen comedy “Mean Girls,” coming to the service in May. Based, in part, on Rosalind Wiseman’s book “Queen Bees and Wannabes,” Tina Fey’s script chronicles the animalistic instincts required to survive high school. Featuring a star-studded cast of would-be stars, “Mean Girls” has become a seminal hit for an entire generation.
Movies Coming in May:
- Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
- Braveheart
- Footloose (1984)
- Gladiator
- Mean Girls
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Saving Private Ryan
- Star Trek (2009)
- Star Trek Beyond
- War Of The Worlds (2005)
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Ali
- Species 1-4
- Get Shorty
- Be Cool
- Cliffhanger
- Legend Of Zorro
- Tommy Boy
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.