What’s Streaming on Pluto TV in May 2022, Including ‘Mission Impossible,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Anchorman’

In May, Pluto TV goes rogue with three installments of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force. The debut effort finds Hunt trying to discover the person who framed him for the murders of his team members. Also hitting the platform in May will be “Mission: Impossible II” and “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.”

Mission: Impossible May 22, 1996 When Ethan Hunt, the leader of a crack espionage team whose perilous operation has gone awry with no explanation, discovers that a mole has penetrated the CIA, he’s surprised to learn that he’s the No. 1 suspect. To clear his name, Hunt now must ferret out the real double agent and, in the process, even the score.

Check out the trailer for “Mission: Impossible”:

Looking for high-school drama instead of a spy thriller? Pluto also has you covered with the classic teen comedy “Mean Girls,” coming to the service in May. Based, in part, on Rosalind Wiseman’s book “Queen Bees and Wannabes,” Tina Fey’s script chronicles the animalistic instincts required to survive high school. Featuring a star-studded cast of would-be stars, “Mean Girls” has become a seminal hit for an entire generation.

Movies Coming in May:

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Braveheart

Footloose (1984)

Gladiator

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Saving Private Ryan

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Beyond

War Of The Worlds (2005)

A Madea Family Funeral

Madea’s Witness Protection

Ali

Species 1-4

Get Shorty

Be Cool

Cliffhanger

Legend Of Zorro

Tommy Boy