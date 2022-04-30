What’s Streaming on Tubi in May 2022, Including ‘Twilight Saga,’ ‘Bad Influence’

All five installments of the “Twilight” franchise are coming to Tubi in May: “Twilight,” “Twilight Saga: New Moon,” “Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” and “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.”

Check out the trailer for “Twilight”:

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson play Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, the focus of the tortured love story, as he tries to protect her from a coven of vampires. There is also a streamer original, “Bad Influence,” debuting in the month that focuses on high-school students who follow their own dangerous, self-centered code.

Coming in May:

The Twilight Saga - all titles available through 5/22

Action

“Air Force One”

“Clash of the Titans” (2010)

“Contraband”

“Die Hard”

“Hancock”

“Hidalgo”

“Kingdom of Heaven”

“Lord of War”

“Lucky Number Slevin”

“Natural Born Killers” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Shanghai Knights”

“Shanghai Noon”

“The Bank Job”

“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” (2015)

“The Perfect Storm”

“The Place Beyond the Pines”

“The Rock”

“The Transporter”

Black Cinema

“Ali”

“ATL”

“Belly”

“Courage Under Fire”

“Half Past Dead”

“I Think I Love My Wife”

“Krush Groove”

“Mo’ Money” “New Jack City”

“Showtime”

“Snakes on a Plane”

“South Central”

“Thin Line Between Love and Hate”

“Training Day”

“The Bodyguard”

“Deliver Us From Eva”

Comedy

“30 Minutes or Less”

“A Simple Favor”

“Baby Mama”

“Death at a Funeral” (2010)

“Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo” (Franchise)

“Just Wright”

“Mortdecai”

“Mrs. Doubtfire” “Notting Hill”

“Our Family Wedding”

“Richard Pryor: Here and Now”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

“The Holiday” (2006)

“The Nanny” (2006)

“What’s Your Number?”

“Yes Man”

Drama

“8 Mile”

“A Better Life”

“Alpha Dog”

“American History X”

“Cadillac Records”

“Cast Away”

“Country Strong”

“Focus”

“Fury”

“I Saw the Light” “Kingdom of Heaven”

“Lion”

“Miss Sloane”

“Philadelphia”

“Preacher’s Kid”

“Stand and Deliver”

“The Impossible”

“The Tree of Life”

“Walk the Line”

Horror

“A Cure for Wellness”

“Evil Dead” (2013)

“Grindhouse: Death Proof”

“Grindhouse: Planet Terror”

“The Grudge 2” (2006)

“Halloween II”

“Halloween III: Season of the Witch” “Hell Fest”

“Hostel”

“Hostel: Part II”

“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

“Urban Legend”

“When a Stranger Calls” (2006)

“I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer”

Kids & Family

“Annie” (2014)

“Another Cinderella Story”

“- Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher”

“- Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher” “Hedgehogs”

“Muppets from Space” (Franchise)

“The Muppets Take Manhattan”

“Stuart Little”

“Surf’s Up”

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“Crank” (Franchise)

“Enemy of the State”

“Green Lantern” (2011)

“Hancock”

“John Henry” - starting 5/9

“Knowing”

“Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome”

“Meet Dave”

“Miss Bala” (2019)

“Mystery Men”

“Parker” (2013) “Poseidon”

“Prometheus”

“Secret Window”

“Stealth”

“Taken” (2008)

“Takers” (2010)

“The Game”

“The 5th Wave”

“The Call” (2013) - starting 5/10

“The Maze Runner”

“Traffik”

