What’s Streaming at Paramount+ in May 2022, Including ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ ‘Joe Pickett’
There is no end to “Star Trek” sagas, only new frontiers to explore. In the new Paramount+ show “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) leads the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk. In this new series, the Star Trek franchise returns to the traditional planet-of-the-week space-exploration format of the original run. “Strange New Worlds” also stars Rebecca Romijn as Number Onem, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, and Tony-nominee Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura. The new series debuts on May 5.
Watch a preview for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”:
Mystery fans and nature enthusiasts will take a walk on the wild side this May when they spend time with “Joe Pickett,” a game warden (Michael Dorman) out to protect his land and family from murderous intruders.
Coming in May:
Originals, Exclusives, News & Events
5/3: Never Seen Again premiere
5/5: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere
5/11: The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 premiere
5/15: Joe Pickett premiere
5/20: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premieres
5/20: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premieres
Library Shows
May 11: T@gged (Seasons 1 - 3)
May 18: Zac & Mia (Season 1 - 2)
May 25: Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)
Library Movies
May 2
- 50 First Dates
- (500) Days of Summer
- A Chorus Line
- A Thousand Words
- Amistad
- Black Dynamite
- Bound
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Cabaret
- Days Of Heaven
- Elizabethtown
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose (1984)
- Fresh
- Galaxy Quest
- Gladiator
- Grease
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Groundhog Day
- Head of State
- Little Fauss and Big Halsy
- Love Story
- Marathon Man
- Mean Girls
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mr. Mom
- Nebraska
- Paint Your Wagon
- Paper Moon
- Pootie Tang
- Raising Arizona
- Road to Perdition
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Semi-Tough
- Serpico
- Shaft
- Shakespeare in Love
- Short Circuit
- Sidewalks Of New York
- Sleepy Hollow
- Star Trek
- Steel Magnolias
- Taps
- Tank Girl
- The Addams Family
- The Color of Money
- The Dogs of War
- The Fifth Element
- The Fighter
- The Great Gatsby
- The Longest Yard
- The Mechanic
- The Odd Couple
- The Poseidon Adventure
- The Professional
- True Confessions
- War of the Worlds
- Yours, Mine, & Ours
Mission: Impossible Movies
Mission: Impossible is a series of a secret agent thriller films based on the popular television series. They chronicle the missions of a team of secret government agents known as the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) under the leadership of Hunt.
May 11: Allied
May 16: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Sports
5/1: PGA TOUR - Mexico Open at Vidanta Final-Round Coverage
5/1: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group Stage
5/1: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cooper Tires 15/15 Bucking Battle
5/3-5/4: UEFA Champions League Semifinals - Leg 2 Matches
5/4: NWSL Challenge Cup Semifinals
5/5: UEFA Europa League Semifinals - Leg 2 Matches
5/5: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals - Leg 2 Matches
5/7: NWSL Challenge Cup Championship
5/7-5/8: PGA TOUR - Wells Fargo Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
5/11: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Final
5/13, 5/20 & 5/29: Combate Global MMA Action
5/14-5/15: PGA TOUR - AT&T Bryon Nelson Third & Final-Round Coverage
5/15: LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup Final-Round Coverage
5/18: UEFA Europa League Final
5/21-5/22: PGA Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
5/22: Italy’s Serie A Final Matchday
5/22: Argentina Copa de la Liga Final
5/22: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) World Finals: Championship Round
5/25: UEFA Europa Conference League Final
5/28: We Need to Talk
5/28: UEFA Champions League Final
5/28-5/29: PGA TOUR - Charles Schwab Challenge Third & Final-Round Coverage
5/29: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys For a Cause
Throughout May: Italy’s Serie A Competition
Throughout May: NWSL Regular Season Competition
Throughout May: Scottish Professional Football League Competition
Throughout May: Brasileirão Série A Competition
Throughout May: Argentina Copa de la Liga Competition
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.