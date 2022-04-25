What’s Streaming on Hulu in May 2022, Including ‘Candy,’ ‘Conversations With Friends’

Two new series are coming to Hulu in May, including “Candy,” a new true-crime drama about a 1980s housewife and mother who has a family, a lovely home, and a murderous rage. The series stars Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, Raúl Esparza, and more.

Check out a preview for “Candy” streaming on Hulu in May:

Also streaming on Hulu in May, Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel “Conversations with Friends” follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, and examines the relationships that force her to confront her vulnerabilities. New original films on the streamer in May include “The Valet” and “Look at Me: XXXTentacion.”

Coming in May:

May 1

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

After Everything (2018)

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)

The A-Team (2010)

The Big Year (2010)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

Cyrus (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Gone (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Grandma (2015)

Hot Fuzz (2007) – 15th Anniversary

How I Live Now (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992) – 30th Anniversary

November Criminals (2017) – 5th Anniversary

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Person to Person (2017) – 5th Anniversary

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Program (1993)

Resident Evil (2002) – 20th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – 15th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Rock of Ages (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Saving Face (2004)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 25th Anniversary

Still Alice (2014)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002) – 20th Anniversary

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Vow (2012) – 10th Anniversary

We Own the Night(2007) – 15th Anniversary

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) – 30th Anniversary

The Wolfman (2010)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)

May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire (ABC)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Last Survivors (2022)

May 6

Hatching (2022)

May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

May 12

Italian Studies (2021)

May 15

Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)

The Brass Teapot (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

The Mountain Between Us (2017) – 5th Anniversary

One Last Thing (2005)

May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)

May 17

Sundown (2021)

May 18

Demons: Complete Series (Sony)

Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)

May 20

The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

May 23

227: Complete Series (Sony)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 26

Look at Me: XXXTentacion (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

A Taste of Hunger (2021)

May 27

Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)

May 31