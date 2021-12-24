What’s Streaming, Including ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Scream: The True Story’

FX’s “Atlanta” returns for season three on March 24. The 10-episode third season will be the first time the drama streams on Hulu. Created by and starring Donald Glover, the series focuses on a music manager (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate the Atlanta rap scene. The marketing campaign for the show begins Dec. 25.

“Scream” is one of the most successful horror movie franchises, but the true-crime roots of serial killer Danny Rolling, aka The Gainesville Ripper, delves into his murder spree. Rolling believed he was possessed by a demon and “Scream: The True Story” on discovery+ on Jan 14 chronicles his diabolical actions.

Tubi offers “War of the Worlds Annihilation,” starring William Baldwin today. It’s about a mother and son coping with an alien invasion. New Year’s Eve brings the premiere of “Zombies! Prepping for the Apocalypse” to the streamer. The show posits how real-life people prepare for – and survive – an attack.

Amazon Studios has greenlit an untitled docuseries premiere on Prime Video for late next year or 2023. It addresses TLC’s The Duggar family, the molestation charges against Josh Duggar and their connection to The Institute in Basic Life Principles. The logline reads: “On the heels of Josh Duggar’s explosive criminal trial, the untitled project will expose shocking connections between some of reality television’s most famous large families and The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial fundamentalist organization and homeschooling empire.” The show will also explore “the broader zeitgeist of reality television, social media, faith, fundamentalism, patriarchy and power.”

DreamWorks Animation debuted new teasers for “Dragons: The Nine Realms,” which just premiered on Hulu and Peacock. Set 1,300 years after “How to Train Your Dragon,” the six-episode series is led by showrunner/executive producer John Tellegen.

TV new stars are turning to streaming as their go-to arena. Chris Wallace just left Fox News for CNN+, which streams in 2022. Meanwhile, Fox Corp. announced it would invest $200 million to $300 million in its streaming businesses. CNN and NBC News are also hiring staffers to increase their streaming muscle. CNN+ is said to be the future of the network.