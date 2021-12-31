What’s Streaming, Including ‘Being Boba Fett’ and ‘Times Square NYE’

A new featurette “Being Boba Fett” is now streaming on Disney+ to coincide with the launch of the first episode of the series. The “Star Wars” adventure was teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” in which legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the galaxy’s underworld. “The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” just dropped its second season and the 10 new episodes clicked with viewers. The Lily Collins-led series from creator Darren Star rose to the No. 2 spot on Variety’s trending TV list for the week of Dec. 20-26.

ABC News wants to launch “GMA”-related launch streaming content in 2022. It’s also considering new programing concepts that could appear on Disney+. Rival CNN will soon stream CNN+, which will require a monthly subscription fee. CNN+ ads will also appear in movie theaters, on ad-supported streaming outlets, on billboards and in print.

The psychological thriller “Nightshade,” starring Lou Ferrigno Jr. (“S.W.A.T.”), Dina Meyer (“Starship Troopers”) and Jason Patric (“Wayward Pines”) will be released in movie theaters across North America and on VOD platforms on Jan. 4. Ferrigno stars as a homicide detective whose dreams parallel the grisly crimes.

The Times Square New Year’s Eve livestream will have Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell co-hosting the livestream show, available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2022 and TimesSquareBall.net. Due to Covid restrictions, the number of vaccinated viewers to the ball’s traditional drop to 15,000 vs. the usual 58,000. Aside from performances by KT Tunstall, Journey and Karol G, the new New York City mayor Eric Adams will be sworn in.

Yes TV, Israel’s leading multichannel platform, will be launching a record 43 series and documentaries in 2022. The lineup includes several new shows in post-production, notably “Fire Dance” and “Bloody Murray,” and some series in development, such as “Aleph.” Two of Yes Studios shows have been huge hits on Netflix: “Fauda” and “Shtisel.” “Aleph” is a six-part, behind-the-scenes series that explores the drama of Israel’s political leadership.