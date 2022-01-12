What’s Streaming, Including ‘Bel-Air’ and ‘The Boys’

Set in present-day America, Peacock’s new drama series “Bel-Air” imagines the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air “ as it charts Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. “Bel-Air” launches on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday, on Peacock, NBC and Telemundo.

The Emmy-nominated “The Boys” returns for a third season on Amazon Prime Video on June 3. Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, “The Boys” spotlights average humans trying to fight back against corrupt superheroes and the mega-company that oversees the “heroes,” hides their indiscretions, and markets them to an unsuspecting public. It’s vulgar and graphic and hilarious and terrifying.

Symone Sanders, chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is getting her own weekend show on MSNBC and will also appear on The Choice, the network’s streamer. The timing and format of the program is unknown, but it is expected to cover pop culture in addition to politics. She told The New York Times: “I’m interested in reaching what I call the nonpolitical group chats, the discussions that are penetrating outside of Washington.”

“The Morning Show” has been renewed for a third season by Apple TV+. It stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as morning program rivals. It’s also getting a new showrunner: Charlotte Stoudt. She previously worked on “House of Cards” and “Fosse/Verdon.” Previous showrunner Kerry Ehrin will continue to develop new shows for the streamer.

Season two of the Australian political drama “Total Control” stars Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under”) and Deborah Mailman (“The Sapphires”). The six-episode series centers on two strong female politicians, one white and one indigenous, vying for power. The new season premieres on Sundance Now on Jan. 20. Let the political machinations begin!

“Emily in Paris” was just renewed for two more seasons: three and four. The Netflix rom-com stars Lily Collins as a young American who handles social media for a luxury marketing company in Paris, while negotiating life in the chic capital.

The new feature documentary “Algren” is a journey through the gritty world and mind of acclaimed novelist Nelson Algren. He won the first National Book Award in 1950 for “The Man with the Golden Arm,” later turned into a Hollywood movie co-starring Frank Sinatra and Kim Novak. Algren defined post-war American urban fiction and gave voice to the marginalized with tough depictions of city life. “Algren,” which captures the writer’s rise and fall, just kicked off on Apple TV+.