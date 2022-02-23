What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Halo’ and ‘Fargo’

“Halo” got a second season order from Paramount+ — even though the series won’t debut until March 24. The show is based on the iconic Xbox videogame franchise and David Wiener will join the series as showrunner and executive producer. The streamer says it dramatizes “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.”

“Fargo” has been renewed for a fifth season by FX and Hulu and will be set in 2019. The teaser for the latest installment of the celebrated anthology series reads, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Series creator Noah Hawley also serves as director and executive producer.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” is coming to HBO this spring. The series — an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel — stars “Divergent” actor Theo James as the time-traveling Henry DeTamble and “Game of Thrones” alum Rose Leslie as his wife Clare Abshire.

Netflix is adapting the video game “Bioshock” as a film. First released in 2007, the franchise includes “BioShock,” “BioShock 2” and “BioShock Infinite.” The series blends sci-fi and horror to ask societal questions, all accompanied by intense action game-play that requires smart planning and ruthless improvisation.

Tracy Oliver’s comedy series “Harlem,” about four girlfriends, has been picked up for a second season by Amazon Prime Video. The streamer said series stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson will continue to “level up in New York’s vibrant Harlem.”

CNN+ will premiere the documentary “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” produced with The New York Times and Left/Right. Set to launch this spring, the doc details the world’s most powerful media family and their complicated history. Based on The New York Times Magazine article “How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire of Influence Remade the World,” the original series explores the legacy of the media mogul and the dynasty that he built.

The upcoming film “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u,” debuts on Disney+. Rodrigo takes audiences on a road trip from Salt Lake City — where she began writing her triple-platinum Geffen Records debut album “Sour” — to Los Angeles. En route, she shares feelings about her life and career.