What’s Streaming, Including ‘Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure’ and ‘Bridgerton’

“Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure” is a six-part Peacock sports documentary series featuring stories that most fans never hear — from controversies with teammates to player insecurities. The series features exclusive footage, as well as interviews with many NFL personalities, including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson and Ken Griffey.

The second season of “Bridgerton” debuts March 25 on Netflix. Based on the Julia Quinn novel series, here is the streamer’s description of the upcoming season: “Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.”

“Killing Eve” concludes Feb 27 on BBC America. The season streams one week early on AMC+, beginning Feb. 20. After the emotional climax of the third season, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle wants to prove she’s not a monster to a new community.

The new series “The Kings of Napa” will debut on OWN on Jan. 11. It centers on the House of Kings vineyard in Napa, California, owned by the Kings, an African American family. The business has brought the family wealth, but when the head of the family leaves the company, his children must run the business and cope with their individual ambitions, jealousies and greed.

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” has brought back a sleazy character from “The Karate Kid III.” Toxic-waste king Terry Silver returns as Daniel La Russo’s chief enemy — more than 30 years after his last appearance in the franchise. Thomas Ian Griffith plays Silver, who is now drinking martinis in his mansion and has softened with age.

“The Matrix Resurrections” drew 2.8 million U.S households from Wed. Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec 26 on HBO Max, according to Samba TV. The film earned only $22.5 million in its first five days at the box office. Such stats may underscore the downside of the theatrical-day-and-date-in-home distribution model.

Disney+ earned an unusual distinction by year’s end: Five of the top pirated shows launched on the streamer this year. “WandaVision” topped the list as the most-pirated TV show, followed by “Loki,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Hawkeye” and “What If…?” per TorrentFreak.