What’s Coming Streaming, Including S2 of ‘Reacher’ and ‘That ’90s Show’
Amazon Prime Video has OK’d a second “Reacher” season days after its premiere. The show is one of the streamer’s top five most-watched series, based on the Jack Reacher book series by author Lee Child. The eight-episode “Reacher” stars Alan Ritchson as a veteran military police officer. The first season adapted Child’s first Reacher book, “Killing Floor.”
Upcoming shows and deals:
-
Netflix is making “The ’90s Show,” a sequel to “That ’70s Show,” set in 1995. Leia Forman, daughter of the original show’s Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place, Wisconsin, kids. The original show aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006.
-
The HBO comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” starring Bridget Everett, who is also an executive producer, has been renewed for a second season. The show’s logline: “The series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible.”
-
Scott Turow’s 1987 book “Presumed Innocent” is being adapted for Apple TV+ as an eight-episode limited series from J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions. Kelley is also the showrunner for the series. A courtroom thriller, “Presumed Innocent” is the story of a brutal murder with an added twist: Someone in the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office is suspected of the crime. Separately, the streamer will premiere its four-part docuseries on L.A. Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, “They Call Me Magic,” on April 22.
-
Disney+ original movie “Cheaper by the Dozen,” kicks off March 18. It’s a new take on the 2003 comedy starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. The story focuses on the Bakers, a blended family of 12, as they manage a hectic home life and a family business.
-
“The Orville,” originally scheduled to launch season three in March will now debut June 2 on Hulu. The Seth MacFarlane sci-fi series, which aired its first two seasons on FOX, is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future.
-
“Euphoria” has been greenlit for a third season on HBO. Based on the Israeli series, it stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and Jacob Elordi. A drama about the minefield of adolescence, the series focuses on Rue, 17, a drug addict just out of rehab. The show is raw and graphic, as she and her friends grapple with identify, friendship, sex, social media and trauma.
-
Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a leading series regular role in the Disney+ original series “National Treasure,” an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise. It centers on a young woman, Jess (Lisette Alexis), who embarks on an adventure to discover her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Zeta-Jones plays a billionaire black-market antiquities expert who wants the treasure for herself.
-
The cast for “American Born Chinese” was also announced on Disney+. It’s the story of Jin Wang, a teen juggling his high-school social life with his home life. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the cast features Chinese stars Michelle Yeoh (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ben Wang (“MacGyver”) and Emmy-nominated Yeo Yann Yann (“Wet Season”).