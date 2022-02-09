What’s Coming Streaming, Including S2 of ‘Reacher’ and ‘That ’90s Show’

Amazon Prime Video has OK’d a second “Reacher” season days after its premiere. The show is one of the streamer’s top five most-watched series, based on the Jack Reacher book series by author Lee Child. The eight-episode “Reacher” stars Alan Ritchson as a veteran military police officer. The first season adapted Child’s first Reacher book, “Killing Floor.”

Netflix is making “The ’90s Show,” a sequel to “That ’70s Show,” set in 1995. Leia Forman, daughter of the original show’s Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place, Wisconsin, kids. The original show aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006.

The HBO comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” starring Bridget Everett, who is also an executive producer, has been renewed for a second season. The show’s logline: “The series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible.”

Scott Turow’s 1987 book “Presumed Innocent” is being adapted for Apple TV+ as an eight-episode limited series from J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions. Kelley is also the showrunner for the series. A courtroom thriller, “Presumed Innocent” is the story of a brutal murder with an added twist: Someone in the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office is suspected of the crime. Separately, the streamer will premiere its four-part docuseries on L.A. Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, “They Call Me Magic,” on April 22.

Disney+ original movie “Cheaper by the Dozen,” kicks off March 18. It’s a new take on the 2003 comedy starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. The story focuses on the Bakers, a blended family of 12, as they manage a hectic home life and a family business.

“The Orville,” originally scheduled to launch season three in March will now debut June 2 on Hulu. The Seth MacFarlane sci-fi series, which aired its first two seasons on FOX, is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future.

“Euphoria” has been greenlit for a third season on HBO. Based on the Israeli series, it stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and Jacob Elordi. A drama about the minefield of adolescence, the series focuses on Rue, 17, a drug addict just out of rehab. The show is raw and graphic, as she and her friends grapple with identify, friendship, sex, social media and trauma.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a leading series regular role in the Disney+ original series “National Treasure,” an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise. It centers on a young woman, Jess (Lisette Alexis), who embarks on an adventure to discover her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Zeta-Jones plays a billionaire black-market antiquities expert who wants the treasure for herself.