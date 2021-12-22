Streaming Headlines, Including ‘Severance’ and ‘Free Guy’

Apple TV+’s “Severance” will launch Feb. 18, 2022. Ben Stiller (“Tropic Thunder”) directs the nine-episode haunting series. New shows will follow each Friday. In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a surgical procedure, which divides their memories between their work and personal lives. The procedure is irreversible.

“Free Guy” will land at Disney+ on Feb. 23. The epic adventure-comedy stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. “Free Guy” was released in theaters August 13. A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story.

Funimation, which streams anime, will ring in the New Year with more than 20 exciting new and returning series. Simulcasts from Japan will include “Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2,” “The Case Study Of Vanitas,” “Sabikui Bisco” and “Tribe Nine.” Show will be subtitled and dubbed.

“Remix My Space With Marsai Martin” streams Jan. 15 on discovery+. The eight-episode season showcases young people who have made a positive impact in their communities — and they get a personalized bedroom makeover as a thank you. Martin shows up in their backyard or school with the design news.

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” from National Geographic, will be available to stream on Jan. 19, exclusively on Disney+. In the final installment of the second season, viewers discover unusual facts behind motorcycles, backyards, puzzles, birthdays and tiny things.

Sony Canal, the free, ad-supported streaming television destination for Spanish-speaking viewers in the U.S., announced new series that just launched. They include “El Sexo Debil,” “Loco por vos” (Argentina) and “La Niñera” (Argentina). The Sony Canal channels are now available to consumers on LG Channels and Redbox, in addition to streaming on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Plex, XUMO and VIZIO SmartCast.

Paramount+ has become the new home of the Awesomeness series “Next Influencer.” The third season begins January 13. Hosted by past winner Owen Holt, the series sees content creators compete in challenges to prove they can be the next big influencer. The winner receives a prize package that includes a talent contract with Awesomeness.

The three-part animated series “El Deafo,” based on the graphic memoir from Cece Bell, will debut Jan. 7 on Apple TV+. It follows young Cece (voiced by Lexi Finigan, who is also deaf) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Other voice talent includes Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) and Jane Lynch (“Glee”).