What’s Streaming, Including ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and ‘Baking It’

“The Book of Boba Fett” begins Dec. 29 on Disney+. The seven-episode series will have weekly episodes. The series, teased in the finale of “The Mandalorian’s” second season, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand returning to Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. “The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

All six-episodes of “Baking It,” hosted by Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph, will stream Dec. 2 on Peacock. The holiday competition series features eight teams of two talented home bakers. Contestant duos include spouses, siblings and best friends, who work together to create outstanding creations for themed challenges. “If you love Maya, Andy, grannies, baking, cash prizes and the holidays, then this is the show for you,” says executive producer Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”).

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is coming to Disney+ on Dec. 3. It’s the first book in Jeff Kinney’s popular series. The animated movie features a thin, ambitious boy with big plans. But first, he has to survive middle school.

“The Outlaws” has been renewed by Amazon Prime Video ahead of its U.S. premiere next year. Stephen Merchant and Elgin James wrote the comedy thriller, which has already aired both seasons in the U.K. The show, a co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC One, follows seven strangers who have to serve a Community Payback sentence in Bristol, England.

“Chucky” has been renewed for a second season by USA Network and Syfy. A TV adaptation of the “Child’s Play” movie franchise, the series did well with the 18-49 demo in its first week, a combined total of 4.4 million total viewers, per Nielsen. It also scored on YouTube, where the premiere is available for free on the USA and Syfy channels.

A Disney+ original, “Welcome to Earth,” follows actor Will Smith (“Bright,” “Men in Black”) on a global adventure exploring the Earth’s greatest wonders and hidden secrets. The six-part limited series from National Geographic has elite explorers guide Smith on an inspiring journey.

Kurt Sutter (“Sons of Anarchy”) has a deal with Netflix to create a Western series titled “The Abandons.” It will be set circa 1850, pre-Civil War, in which a wealthy family tries to pressure the ranchers to sell — but one group of families won’t leave. Instead, they band together and fight the oppressor. Right now, though, Sutter is busy directing “This Beast” for the streamer.