What’s Streaming, Including ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘Degrassi’

The upcoming fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy-winning “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” finds Miriam, the nice Jewish girl turned polished comedian, pushing her career even further — changing her personal and professional life. The series returns February 18.

A reboot of the teen drama “Degrassi” returns to HBO Max with a new series. A reprise of the original show, “Degrassi” is a character-driven series, set in Toronto, about high school and self-discovery. The “Degrassi” franchise was first created in 1979 as a series of short films and led to five main series, including “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” debuts March 4 on Amazon Prime Video. All eight episodes of the illustrated spinoff, 12-14 minutes each, are viewable on the premiere date. The show will “reveal unseen stories within ‘The Boys’ universe,” according to the streamer.

“The Chelsea Detective” debuts March 7 on Acorn TV. It stars Adrian Scarborough (“Killing Eve”) as intuitive Detective Inspector Max Arnold. His team investigates cases set in the beautiful, often wealthy borough of London’s Chelsea — and the dark underside of deprivation, violence, greed and murder that exist beneath the polished surface.

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s Hidden Light Productions has a new unscripted label, and its first placement is the U.K.’s Channel 4. The eight-part “Inside the Superbrands” will go behind the scenes of eight major British brands, including Kellogg’s, Heinz, Walkers and Guinness to explore their histories and explain how they became a part of the U.K.’s cultural identity.

Magnolia Pictures, along with sister company Spotlight Cinema Networks, launched CineLife, a premier linear channel on the TiVo+ platform. Featuring top-rated independent films and award-winning documentaries from Magnolia’s catalog, CineLife titles include “Support the Girls,” “Kusama: Infinity,” “Centurion” and “The Magic of Belle Isle.”

“Iron Chef” is returning to Netflix. The rebooted eight-episode cooking show is titled “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” Also, a new, unnamed docuseries on tennis is planned for the streamer, which reached deals with the four Grand Slam tournaments, as well as the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and ATP Media, beginning with the 2022 season at the Australian Open. The team behind the “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” doc will helm the series.

Rooney Mara (“Nightmare Alley”) will star in and produce a biopic about Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn for Apple TV+. Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) will direct. Hepburn, known for her fashion and philanthropy, became famous as the star of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Sabrina” and “Roman Holiday.”