What’s Streaming, Including ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ and ‘Moon Knight’

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” debuts Feb. 23 on Disney+. It follows the animated adventures of 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they navigate modern life. That means new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny. New characters include Maya and KG, who deal with having two dads, a first for Smithville. Cast members reprising their roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, and Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones.

Disney+ debuted a new trailer for “Moon Knight,” the upcoming Marvel Studios’ series launching March 30. It follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered man who shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies zero in, the pair must navigate their complex identities while solving a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. “Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

“The Cuphead Show,” based on a retro-style animated video game, debuts Feb. 18 on Netflix. The streamer says it is a “character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of lovable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.” Chad and Jared Moldenhauer create the 12-episode show.

Cinedigm announced the El Rey Network, co-founded by Robert Rodriguez (“From Dusk Till Dawn”), John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa, has launched on XUMO as a linear and VOD channel. The Latinx-inclusive, English-language channel’s goal is to introduce culturally diverse shows that represent a changing U.S. “The El Rey Network is a platform for Latinos to tell their stories and define themselves,” said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president, business development and strategy at Cinedigm.

Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter”) will play the title role in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” on the Roku Channel. The biopic of Yankovic, a five-time Grammy winner, explores every facet of his life, according to the press release, from early fame to his “torrid affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

The YA drama “One of Us Is Lying” has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. The series is based on Karen M. McManus’ novel of the same time. It centers on five high-school students who walk into detention — but only four make it out alive. The cast includes Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo and Jessica McLeod.

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) is joining Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Immigrant,” the series about Steve Banerjee, creator of the Chippendales strip club. Bartlett plays choreographer Nick De Noia, described by the streamer as a “charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men – and most of all, show biz.”

Netflix is currently filming a first: its PGA Tour Docuseries. The PGA Tour will provide entry into the sport’s biggest events, including The Players Championship and season-ending FedExCup, as well as the four majors: the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open. The doc looks at the intensity of training, winning and losing, through the prism of some of the top names in golf.