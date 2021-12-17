What’s Streaming, Including ‘True Story With Ed and Randall’ and ‘Bel-Air’

“True Story With Ed and Randall,” a hybrid six-episode scripted/unscripted original comedy series streaming on Peacock beginning January 20. Hosted by Ed Helms (“The Office”) and Randall Park (“WandaVision”), the series highlights everyday Americans as they share their true stories with surprising twists along the way, aided by reenactments.

“Bel-Air” is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” yet sustains its original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, the updated Peacock version dives into greater conflicts and emotions. It debuts on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.

“Under the Vines” has been renewed for a second season by Acorn TV. Season one debuted Dec. 6. It stars Rebecca Gibney (“Wanted”) and Charles Edwards (“The Crown”) as two strangers inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand and have to traverse what to do with the winery — and their complicated feelings for each other.

“Shadow Lines,” Season two begins Dec. 30 on Sundance Now. All eight episodes will premiere on that date. The series is a real-life Cold War spy drama, created by the mother-and-daughter writing team of Kirsti and Katri Manninen, about the struggle between the KGB and CIA for control of Finland in the run-up to the country’s 1955 election.

HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has added Ava DeMary, Kristen Maxwell and Gabriella Pizzolo to the recurring cast of the reboot series, with two of those actresses playing teen versions of the new group of Little Liars’ parents.

Apple TV+ renewed the “Servant” for a fourth season, which executive producer M. Night Shyamalan says is its last. The renewal came ahead of the season three premiere on Jan. 21. “Servant” is about a troubled Philadelphia couple in mourning. Given their distress, a mysterious force enters their homes and upends their lives. The horror drama stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

Tubi and Village Roadshow signed a deal to produce multiple films from Village Roadshow’s newly announced “Black Noir Cinema” initiative. Upcoming feature films and Tubi Originals include “Cinnamon” and “Murder City,” a working title.