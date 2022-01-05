What’s Streaming, Including Unseen ‘The Office’ Footage and ‘Ozark’

“The Office: Superfan Episodes” kick off 2022 on Peacock. They feature deleted scenes, bloopers, and interviews. Also, a new opening from the “Job Fair” episode and humorous moments from all-time fan-favorite episodes, such as the pitch-perfect “Dinner Party” and “Goodbye, Toby Parts 1 & 2.” Peacock is home to the entire run of the series.

“Ozark” season four, its last, begins Jan. 21 on Netflix. Marty (Jason Bateman) is abducted by drug kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and Wendy (Laura Linney) puts a hit on her brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) to protect her family. The 14-episode final season that ends the Byrde family’s dramatic criminal journey will be split into two parts.

“After Life” just debuted season three on Netflix. It stars comedian Ricky Gervais (co-creator of “The Office”) as a widowed journalist still struggling to fill his loneliness. The show is a black comedy with a collection of misfits and well-meaning citizens of a small town trying to find emotional connections.

Streamer Future Today announced its platform increased by 85% year-over-year in Q3 2021, streaming more than 63 million hours of content in November alone. Viewing on its HappyKids channel increased 160% YoY too, with the addition of show favorites, such as “My Little Pony” and “Angelina Ballerina.” The AVOD also includes the FilmRise and Fawesome channels.

“Euphoria” is back with season two after a two-year wait. It hits HBO Max on Jan. 9. Young Jules (played by Zendaya) and Rue (Hunter Schafer) are trying to live without each other. Rue goes back to rehab, but could get caught up in a crime.

Apple TV+ debuts the murder-mystery series “The Afterparty” with Tiffany Haddish on Jan. 28. It focuses on a murder mystery at a high-school reunion. Also in the ensemble are Sam Richardson (“Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Strangers”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”) and Ike Barinholz (“The Mindy Project”).

“The Righteous Gemstones,” a rich, corrupt televangelist family, is back for its sophomore season, streaming Jan. 9 on HBO Max. Led by John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, the controlling patriarch, along with co-stars Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine, the family live opulent lives at their mega-church’s expense. The Gemstones have one mission — to expand their network and net worth — which puts smaller churches out of business.

“Star Trek: Prodigy” returns to Paramount+ on Jan. 6 after a midseason hiatus. The animated show, geared to younger demos, centers on the Star Fleet’s Kobayashi Maru test, an unwinnable training exercise that tests cadets’ characters.