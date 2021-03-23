 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Amazon Prime Video

What’s Streaming On Amazon Prime Video in April 2021, Including ‘Without Remorse’ and ‘Frank of Ireland’

Fern Siegel

In Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” a Navy SEAL searches for justice for his murdered wife — and reveals a global conspiracy in the process. Starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Stefano Sollima, the Amazon Prime Video thriller is based on Clancy’s 1993 book.

Also, a new comedy, “Frank of Ireland,” posits a 30something fantasist, single, unemployed Frank (Brian Gleeson) and his best friend Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson), who enables him in crazy exploits. The six-episode comedy, shot in Dublin and Belfast, is also written by the Gleeson brothers and Michael Moloney.

Another anticipated Amazon Original series is “Them: Covenant,” the first season of a horror anthology that explores terror in the U.S. In the launch season, the focus is a black family moving to a white LA neighborhood in the 1950s, when forces human and supernatural threaten to destroy them.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

April 1
Movies

  • A Hologram For The King (2016)
  • Anna Karenina (2012)
  • Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
  • A Simple Plan (1998)
  • Because I Said So (2007)
  • Bob Roberts (1992)
  • Brüno (2009)
  • Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
  • Chato’s Land (1972)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
  • Cohen And Tate (1989)
  • Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
  • Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
  • Evan Almighty (2007)
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
  • Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
  • Frankie & Alice (2014)
  • Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
  • Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • Head Of State (2003)
  • How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Johnny English (2003)
  • Lady In A Cage (1964)
  • Larry Crowne (2011)
  • League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
  • Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
  • Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
  • Mad Max (1980)
  • Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
  • Men Of Honor (2000)
  • Milk (2009)
  • Minority Report (2002)
  • Monster’s Ball (2001)
  • Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
  • Motel Hell (1980)
  • My Cousin Vinny (1992)
  • New In Town (1992)
  • Open Range (2003)
  • Platoon (1986)
  • Shaft (2000)
  • Shooter (2007)
  • Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
  • Smiley Face Killers (2020)
  • So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
  • That Thing You Do! (1996)
  • The Abyss (1989)
  • The Dead Zone (1983)
  • The Devil’s Double (2011)
  • The Gift (2000)
  • The Happening (2008)
  • The Hunting Party (1971)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
  • The Pawnbroker (1964)
  • The Program (1993)
  • The Replacement Killers (1998)
  • The Skull (1965)
  • The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
  • Untraceable (2008)
  • Valerie (1957)
  • Waiting To Exhale (1995)
  • What About Bob? (1991)

Series

  • Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
  • After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
  • Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
  • Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
  • Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
  • Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
  • Frank Of Ireland - Season 1
  • Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
  • Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
  • Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
  • Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
  • Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
  • Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
  • The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
  • The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

April 2
Movies

  • Unhinged (2020)

April 3
Movies

  • Blair Witch (2016)

April 7
Movies

  • Girl From Monaco (2009)
  • High-Rise (2016)
  • Pulse (2005)
  • Ragnarok (2009)
  • The Answer Man (2009)
  • The Priest (2009)
  • Trollhunter (2011)

April 9
Series

  • Them: Covenant Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12
Movies

  • Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
  • Spontaneous (2020)

April 14
Movies

  • Burden (2020)
  • Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
  • Terror’s Advocate (2007)

April 16
Movies

  • Somewhere (2010)
  • Wander (2020)

April 21
Movies

  • Merantau (2010)
  • Muay Thai Giant (2011)
  • The Hero Of Color City (2014)
  • Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26
Movies

  • The Artist (2012)

April 28
Movies

  • Arrival (2016)
  • Barry Munday (2010)
  • Harlem Aria (2010)
  • Kiltro (2008)
  • The Commune (2017)
  • The Warlords (2010)

April 30
Movies

  • Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

“Without Remorse” trailer

