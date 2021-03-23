What’s Streaming On Amazon Prime Video in April 2021, Including ‘Without Remorse’ and ‘Frank of Ireland’
In Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” a Navy SEAL searches for justice for his murdered wife — and reveals a global conspiracy in the process. Starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Stefano Sollima, the Amazon Prime Video thriller is based on Clancy’s 1993 book.
Also, a new comedy, “Frank of Ireland,” posits a 30something fantasist, single, unemployed Frank (Brian Gleeson) and his best friend Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson), who enables him in crazy exploits. The six-episode comedy, shot in Dublin and Belfast, is also written by the Gleeson brothers and Michael Moloney.
Another anticipated Amazon Original series is “Them: Covenant,” the first season of a horror anthology that explores terror in the U.S. In the launch season, the focus is a black family moving to a white LA neighborhood in the 1950s, when forces human and supernatural threaten to destroy them.
Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021
April 1
Movies
- A Hologram For The King (2016)
- Anna Karenina (2012)
- Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Bob Roberts (1992)
- Brüno (2009)
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
- Chato’s Land (1972)
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
- Cohen And Tate (1989)
- Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
- Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Evan Almighty (2007)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
- Frankie & Alice (2014)
- Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
- Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
- Hancock (2008)
- Head Of State (2003)
- How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Johnny English (2003)
- Lady In A Cage (1964)
- Larry Crowne (2011)
- League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
- Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
- Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
- Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
- Men Of Honor (2000)
- Milk (2009)
- Minority Report (2002)
- Monster’s Ball (2001)
- Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
- Motel Hell (1980)
- My Cousin Vinny (1992)
- New In Town (1992)
- Open Range (2003)
- Platoon (1986)
- Shaft (2000)
- Shooter (2007)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- Smiley Face Killers (2020)
- So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
- That Thing You Do! (1996)
- The Abyss (1989)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- The Devil’s Double (2011)
- The Gift (2000)
- The Happening (2008)
- The Hunting Party (1971)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
- The Pawnbroker (1964)
- The Program (1993)
- The Replacement Killers (1998)
- The Skull (1965)
- The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
- Untraceable (2008)
- Valerie (1957)
- Waiting To Exhale (1995)
- What About Bob? (1991)
Series
- Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
- After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
- Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
- Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
- Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
- Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
- Frank Of Ireland - Season 1
- Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
- Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
- Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
- Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
- Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
- Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
- The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
- The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
April 2
Movies
- Unhinged (2020)
April 3
Movies
- Blair Witch (2016)
April 7
Movies
- Girl From Monaco (2009)
- High-Rise (2016)
- Pulse (2005)
- Ragnarok (2009)
- The Answer Man (2009)
- The Priest (2009)
- Trollhunter (2011)
April 9
Series
- Them: Covenant Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
April 12
Movies
- Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
- Spontaneous (2020)
April 14
Movies
- Burden (2020)
- Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
- Terror’s Advocate (2007)
April 16
Movies
- Somewhere (2010)
- Wander (2020)
April 21
Movies
- Merantau (2010)
- Muay Thai Giant (2011)
- The Hero Of Color City (2014)
- Venus And Serena (2013)
April 26
Movies
- The Artist (2012)
April 28
Movies
- Arrival (2016)
- Barry Munday (2010)
- Harlem Aria (2010)
- Kiltro (2008)
- The Commune (2017)
- The Warlords (2010)
April 30
Movies
- Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021)