What’s Streaming on HBO Max in April 2021, Including ‘The Nevers’ and ‘Mortal Kombat’
“The Nevers,” a new steampunk drama series, is set in Victorian London, where women who gain supernatural abilities (the “Touched”) are pursued by men who oppose them. To protect the women, a tough widow (Laura Donnelly) and a young inventor (Ann Skelly) decide to shelter them from forces bent on their destruction.
Also, “Mortal Kombat” will open in theaters and HBO Max on the same day. Based on the hit video game, the movie pits Earth’s champions against Outworld in the war for control of the universe.
On the comedy front, seven different “Police Academy” films are available, as is the cinema classic “Now, Voyager” starring Bette Davis, Paul Paul Henreid and Claude Rains in one of the era’s most moving melodramas. A dowdy Boston heiress (Davis) is hounded by a dominating mother, but when she escapes her clutches, she transforms into a beautiful, caring woman in charge of her own destiny.
Coming to HBO Max in April 2021
April 1
- A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
- Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
- Adam’s Rib, 1949
- All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
- Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
- Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2009
- Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- Boogie Nights, 1997
- Bringing Up Baby, 1938
- The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
- Caddyshack, 1980
- The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
- The Color Purple, 1985
- Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
- Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
- Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
- Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
- Easy Rider, 1969
- Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
- The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
- Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
- Fear, 1996 (HBO)
- genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
- Ghost Rider, 2007
- Goodfellas, 1990
- The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
- Happy Endings
- Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
- In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
- Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
- King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
- Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
- Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
- Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
- The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
- Made For Love (HBO Original)
- Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
- The Mask of Zorro, 1998
- The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
- Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
- The Nanny
- The Natural, 1984
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- One Day, 2011 (HBO)
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
- Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
- Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
- Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
- Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
- Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
- Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
- The Return, 2006 (HBO)
- Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
- Roger & Me, 1989
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
- Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
- Space Jam, 1996
- Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
- Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
- Stuart Little, 1999
- The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
- The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
- White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
- The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
- Within, 2016 (HBO)
- Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
April 2
- On the Spectrum
April 3
- Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4
- Q: Into the Storm (Finale)
April 5
- Hard Season 2 Finale
April 6
- Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B
April 7
- Exterminate All The Brutes
- South Side, Season 1
April 9
Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)
- The Other Two, Season 1
- A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 10
- The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
April 11
- The Nevers
April 13
- Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
April 15
- Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 16
- Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
April 17
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
April 18
- Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 20
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
April 22
- 1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
- First Ladies, 2020
- Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
- Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
April 23
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere
- El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
April 24
- Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
April 26
- The Artist, 2011
April 29
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D