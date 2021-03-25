What’s Streaming on HBO Max in April 2021, Including ‘The Nevers’ and ‘Mortal Kombat’

“The Nevers,” a new steampunk drama series, is set in Victorian London, where women who gain supernatural abilities (the “Touched”) are pursued by men who oppose them. To protect the women, a tough widow (Laura Donnelly) and a young inventor (Ann Skelly) decide to shelter them from forces bent on their destruction.

Also, “Mortal Kombat” will open in theaters and HBO Max on the same day. Based on the hit video game, the movie pits Earth’s champions against Outworld in the war for control of the universe.

On the comedy front, seven different “Police Academy” films are available, as is the cinema classic “Now, Voyager” starring Bette Davis, Paul Paul Henreid and Claude Rains in one of the era’s most moving melodramas. A dowdy Boston heiress (Davis) is hounded by a dominating mother, but when she escapes her clutches, she transforms into a beautiful, caring woman in charge of her own destiny.

Coming to HBO Max in April 2021

April 1

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam’s Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Made For Love (HBO Original)

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

April 2

On the Spectrum

April 3

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

April 4

Q: Into the Storm (Finale)

April 5

Hard Season 2 Finale

April 6

Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B

April 7

Exterminate All The Brutes

South Side, Season 1

April 9

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 10

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

April 11

The Nevers

April 13

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

April 15

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

April 16

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

April 17

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

April 18

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 20

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

April 22

1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

April 23

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

April 24

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 26

The Artist, 2011

April 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

“The Nevers” trailer