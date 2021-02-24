What’s Streaming on HBO Max in March 2021, Including ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’
Long awaited by fans, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League,’ the nearly four-hour version, also has a reshot ending with a hero cameo. Synder stepped down from the 2017 movie “Justice League,” and claims he’s never seen it. This HBO Max cut is his take of the film. In a one-for-all, all-for-one effort, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) join forces with Superman (Henry Cavill) to defend his sacrifice. Plus, they have to recruit a select team to protect the world from a coming catastrophe, while wrestling with their own demons.
Also, the WB original “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island,” will open theatrically and stream on the same day. This round, Kong is accompanied by a young girl, Jia, but when they meet up with Godzilla, the two beasts battle it out!
A mere mortal, Rocky Balboa kick-started a successful boxing movie franchise, starting with “Rocky,” written and starring Sylvester Stallone. The five sequels centered on Balboa’s boxing career. The original “Rocky,” about a small-time boxer who gets a shot at fighting a champion, won Oscars in 1977 for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing.
What’s New on HBO Max in March 2021
March 1
- 10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
- A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
- Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
- Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
- Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
- Blade, 1998
- The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
- Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
- Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
- Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
- CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
- Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
- Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
- Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
- Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
- Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Space, Seasons 1-2
- Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
- Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
- Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
- Gone, 2012 (HBO)
- Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
- Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
- House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
- Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
- Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
- Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
- The King’s Speech, 2010
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
- The Lost Boys, 1987
- Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
- Malice, 1993 (HBO)
- Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
- Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
- No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
- Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
- Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
- The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
- The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
- Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
- Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
- The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
- School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
- Secretary, 2002
- Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
- Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
- Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
- Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
- The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3
- Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4
- Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5
- No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6
- 12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
- Lost Resort
- Rocky, 1976 (HBO)
- Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
- Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
- Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
- Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
- Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8
- The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9
- Ballmastrz: 9009 Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10
- YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11
- SGenera+tion S1A, Max Original Premiere
- South ParQ Vaccination Special
- Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12
- Isabel
- Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
- Tigtone, Season 2
March 13
- Speed, 1994 (HBO)
- Three Busy Debras
March 14
- Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
- Messy Goes to Okido
March 15
- Infomercials
March 16
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17
- Superman: The Animated Series
March 18
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League Max Original Film Premiere
March 19
- A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22
- Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23
- Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel (HBO)
March 26
- Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27
- Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30
- The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31
- Godzilla vs. Kong, WB Film Premiere 2021