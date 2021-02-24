 Skip to Content
The Streamable
HBO Max

What's Streaming on HBO Max in March 2021, Including 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' and 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

Fern Siegel

Long awaited by fans, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League,’ the nearly four-hour version, also has a reshot ending with a hero cameo. Synder stepped down from the 2017 movie “Justice League,” and claims he’s never seen it. This HBO Max cut is his take of the film. In a one-for-all, all-for-one effort, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) join forces with Superman (Henry Cavill) to defend his sacrifice. Plus, they have to recruit a select team to protect the world from a coming catastrophe, while wrestling with their own demons.

Also, the WB original “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island,” will open theatrically and stream on the same day. This round, Kong is accompanied by a young girl, Jia, but when they meet up with Godzilla, the two beasts battle it out!

A mere mortal, Rocky Balboa kick-started a successful boxing movie franchise, starting with “Rocky,” written and starring Sylvester Stallone. The five sequels centered on Balboa’s boxing career. The original “Rocky,” about a small-time boxer who gets a shot at fighting a champion, won Oscars in 1977 for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing.

What’s New on HBO Max in March 2021

March 1

  • 10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
  • A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
  • Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
  • Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
  • Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
  • Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
  • Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
  • Blade, 1998
  • The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
  • Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
  • Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
  • Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
  • CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
  • Constantine, 2005
  • The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
  • Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
  • Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
  • Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
  • Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
  • Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
  • Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
  • Final Space, Seasons 1-2
  • Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
  • Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
  • Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
  • Gone, 2012 (HBO)
  • Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
  • Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
  • House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
  • Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
  • Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
  • Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
  • The King’s Speech, 2010
  • Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
  • Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Lost Boys, 1987
  • Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
  • Malice, 1993 (HBO)
  • Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
  • Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
  • No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
  • Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
  • Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
  • Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
  • One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
  • Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
  • Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
  • Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
  • Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
  • Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
  • Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
  • The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
  • School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
  • Secretary, 2002
  • Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
  • Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
  • Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
  • The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
  • Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
  • Veronica Mars, 2014
  • Wedding Crashers, 2005
  • Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3

  • Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4

  • Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5

  • No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6

  • 12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
  • Lost Resort
  • Rocky, 1976 (HBO)
  • Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
  • Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
  • Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
  • Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
  • Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8 

  • The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9

  • Ballmastrz: 9009 Season 2
    COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10 

  • YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11

  • SGenera+tion S1A, Max Original Premiere
  • South ParQ Vaccination Special
  • Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12

  • Isabel
  • Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
  • Tigtone, Season 2

March 13

  • Speed, 1994 (HBO)
  • Three Busy Debras

March 14

  • Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
  • Messy Goes to Okido

March 15

  • Infomercials

March 16 

  • Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17

  • Superman: The Animated Series

March 18

  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League Max Original Film Premiere

March 19

  • A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20

  • Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22 

  • Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23

  • Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel (HBO)

March 26

  • Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27 

  • Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30 

  • The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31

  • Godzilla vs. Kong, WB Film Premiere 2021

