What’s Streaming on HBO Max in March 2021, Including ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Long awaited by fans, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League,’ the nearly four-hour version, also has a reshot ending with a hero cameo. Synder stepped down from the 2017 movie “Justice League,” and claims he’s never seen it. This HBO Max cut is his take of the film. In a one-for-all, all-for-one effort, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) join forces with Superman (Henry Cavill) to defend his sacrifice. Plus, they have to recruit a select team to protect the world from a coming catastrophe, while wrestling with their own demons.

Also, the WB original “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island,” will open theatrically and stream on the same day. This round, Kong is accompanied by a young girl, Jia, but when they meet up with Godzilla, the two beasts battle it out!

A mere mortal, Rocky Balboa kick-started a successful boxing movie franchise, starting with “Rocky,” written and starring Sylvester Stallone. The five sequels centered on Balboa’s boxing career. The original “Rocky,” about a small-time boxer who gets a shot at fighting a champion, won Oscars in 1977 for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing.

What’s New on HBO Max in March 2021

March 1

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3

Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1976 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9

Ballmastrz: 9009 Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11

SGenera+tion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

March 15

Infomercials

March 16

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17

Superman: The Animated Series

March 18

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Max Original Film Premiere

March 19

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23

Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel (HBO)

March 26

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31

Godzilla vs. Kong, WB Film Premiere 2021

