What’s Streaming on IMDb TV in April 2021, Including ‘Moment of Truth’ and ‘Burn After Reading’
The original true-crime documentary from IMDb TV, “Moment of Truth,” chronicles the murder of James Jordan, the father of basketball star Michael Jordan. Two teenagers in North Carolina were convicted, but the doc focuses on the corruption and politics within the county, as well as issues of evidence.
The Coen Bros.’ black comedy “Burn After Reading” pits a jobless CIA analyst (John Malkovich) against two rather idiotic gym employees (Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand) in a movie that spoofs spy films with edgy humor. Pitt also stars in “Moneyball,” about the Oakland A’s general manager who uses data to revamp his baseball team.
Also in that quirky, dark vein is “The Royal Tenenbaums” directed by Wes Anderson (“Moonrise Kingdom”). The 2001 film is about a family of three brilliant but troubled children and their odd parents, especially an absent father they hold responsible for their adult woes.
Coming to IMDb TV In April 2021
TV Series
April 2
- Moment of Truth
Movies
April 1
- A Soldier’s Story
- About A Boy
- Aloha
- American Pastoral
- Anaconda
- Burn After Reading
- Daddy’s Little Girls
- Dear John
- For Colored Girls
- Four Rooms
- Fun Size
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
- Girl Most Likely
- Good Luck Chuck
- Kung Fu Panda (Dwa)
- Midnight Sun
- Moneyball
- Mud
- October Sky
- Road To Perdition
- Salt
- Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Step Up Revolution
- Surf’s Up
- The 6th Day
- The Bone Collector
- The Great Debaters
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- The Sting
- The Sting II
- Tombstone
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love
- What Women Want
April 8
- Bleed For This
April 9
- Noah
April 10
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
April 16
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
April 18
- Side Effects
April 20
- Carol