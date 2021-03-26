What’s Streaming on IMDb TV in April 2021, Including ‘Moment of Truth’ and ‘Burn After Reading’

The original true-crime documentary from IMDb TV, “Moment of Truth,” chronicles the murder of James Jordan, the father of basketball star Michael Jordan. Two teenagers in North Carolina were convicted, but the doc focuses on the corruption and politics within the county, as well as issues of evidence.

The Coen Bros.’ black comedy “Burn After Reading” pits a jobless CIA analyst (John Malkovich) against two rather idiotic gym employees (Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand) in a movie that spoofs spy films with edgy humor. Pitt also stars in “Moneyball,” about the Oakland A’s general manager who uses data to revamp his baseball team.

Also in that quirky, dark vein is “The Royal Tenenbaums” directed by Wes Anderson (“Moonrise Kingdom”). The 2001 film is about a family of three brilliant but troubled children and their odd parents, especially an absent father they hold responsible for their adult woes.

Coming to IMDb TV In April 2021

TV Series

April 2

Moment of Truth

Movies

April 1

A Soldier’s Story

About A Boy

Aloha

American Pastoral

Anaconda

Burn After Reading

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dear John

For Colored Girls

Four Rooms

Fun Size

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Kung Fu Panda (Dwa)

Midnight Sun

Moneyball

Mud

October Sky

Road To Perdition

Salt

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Step Up Revolution

Surf’s Up

The 6th Day

The Bone Collector

The Great Debaters

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Sting

The Sting II

Tombstone

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love

What Women Want

April 8

Bleed For This

April 9

Noah

April 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

April 16

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

April 18

Side Effects

April 20

Carol

“Moment of Truth” trailer