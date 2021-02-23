What’s Streaming on IMDb TV in March 2021, Including ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ and ‘Land Before Time’

This month, IMDb TV streams a battle royale!

Catholic Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan, “Brooklyn”), raised to believe she was the rightful heir to the British throne, attempted to overthrow her Protestant cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie “Bombshell”), Queen of England.

Unlike Elizabeth, whose future was uncertain, once her father, Henry VIII, executed her mother Anne Boleyn, Mary’s birthright was never in doubt. The rebellion failed — and Mary was condemned to 19 years of imprisonment in the Tower of London before facing execution. Their dramatic rivalry, captured in “Mary Queen of Scots,” was legendary.

Also, all 14 “Land Before Time” films are available to stream this month. The successful franchise, executive produced by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, follows young dinosaurs and a flying reptile. It’s been a kids’ favorite since 1988.

Coming to IMDb TV in March 2021:

March 1

Mary Queen Of Scots (‘18)

Lincoln Lawyer

Monsters Vs. Aliens (Dwa)

Arrival

The Last Witch Hunter

Collateral

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Atonement

Nanny Mcphee

American Psycho

The Hurt Locker

Madea’s Witness Protection

Shaft

Boomerang

Coal Miner’s Daughter

The Game

Godzilla 2000

The Guardian (‘90)

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time Of The Great GIvIng

Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The MIsts

Land Before Time IX: Journey To The BIg Water

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The MysterIous Island

Land Before Time VI: The Secret Of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time VII: The Stone Of Cold FIre

vLand Before Time VIII: The BIg Freeze

vLand Before Time VIII: The BIg Freeze Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck MIgraTion

Land Before Time XII: Day Of The Flyers

Land Before Time XIII: The WIsdom Of FrIends

Land Before Time: Journey Of The Brave

Meet Joe Black

Monster’s Ball

Nanny Mcphee Returns

Problem Child

Project Blue Book S1-2

Rock The Kasbah

Rules Of Engagement

Scent Of A Woman

Sea Of Love

The Sum Of All Fears

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

What Dreams May Come

March 3

Still Alice

The Switch

March 15

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

March 16

The Dilemma

March 23

No Strings Attached

“Mary Queen of Scots” trailer