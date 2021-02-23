What’s Streaming on IMDb TV in March 2021, Including ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ and ‘Land Before Time’
This month, IMDb TV streams a battle royale!
Catholic Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan, “Brooklyn”), raised to believe she was the rightful heir to the British throne, attempted to overthrow her Protestant cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie “Bombshell”), Queen of England.
Unlike Elizabeth, whose future was uncertain, once her father, Henry VIII, executed her mother Anne Boleyn, Mary’s birthright was never in doubt. The rebellion failed — and Mary was condemned to 19 years of imprisonment in the Tower of London before facing execution. Their dramatic rivalry, captured in “Mary Queen of Scots,” was legendary.
Also, all 14 “Land Before Time” films are available to stream this month. The successful franchise, executive produced by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, follows young dinosaurs and a flying reptile. It’s been a kids’ favorite since 1988.
Coming to IMDb TV in March 2021:
March 1
- Mary Queen Of Scots (‘18)
- Lincoln Lawyer
- Monsters Vs. Aliens (Dwa)
- Arrival
- The Last Witch Hunter
- Collateral
- Fast Times At Ridgemont High
- Atonement
- Nanny Mcphee
- American Psycho
- The Hurt Locker
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Shaft
- Boomerang
- Coal Miner’s Daughter
- The Game
- Godzilla 2000
- The Guardian (‘90)
- Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- Land Before Time III: The Time Of The Great GIvIng
- Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The MIsts
- Land Before Time IX: Journey To The BIg Water
- Land Before Time Sing Along
- Land Before Time Sing Along 2
- Land Before Time V: The MysterIous Island
- Land Before Time VI: The Secret Of Saurus Rock
- Land Before Time VII: The Stone Of Cold FIre
vLand Before Time VIII: The BIg Freeze
- Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck MIgraTion
- Land Before Time XII: Day Of The Flyers
- Land Before Time XIII: The WIsdom Of FrIends
- Land Before Time: Journey Of The Brave
- Meet Joe Black
- Monster’s Ball
- Nanny Mcphee Returns
- Problem Child
- Project Blue Book S1-2
- Rock The Kasbah
- Rules Of Engagement
- Scent Of A Woman
- Sea Of Love
- The Sum Of All Fears
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
- What Dreams May Come
March 3
- Still Alice
- The Switch
March 15
- Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
March 16
- The Dilemma
March 23
- No Strings Attached