What’s Streaming on IMDb TV in November 2021, Including Judge Judy in ‘Judy Justice’ and the ‘Divergent’ Trilogy

Known as “Judge Judy,” Judith Sheindlin, retired judge of the Manhattan Family Court, and now retired from her long-running daytime television courtroom reality show, once again presides over real cases and arbitrates binding decisions in IMDb TV’s Judy Justice, premiering Nov. 1. The cast of the new series includes a law clerk — who happens to be her granddaughter — along with a court stenographer and a new bailiff.

In addition, the Divergent film trilogy, based on the novels by Veronica Roth, is coming to the streaming platform. Tris (Shailene Woodley), who lives in a futuristic world, learns she’s a “Divergent.” Now, she and the “Mysterious Four” must find out what makes the “Divergents” dangerous — before it’s too late.

Coming to IMDb TV in November:

November 1

Series

Judy Justice - IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

November 1

Movies

12 Years a Slave (2013)

48 Hrs. (1982)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Divergent (2014)

Drive (2011)

Due Date (2010)

EuroTrip (2004)

Feliz Navidad (2006)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Holy Man (1998)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

In Search of Santa (2004)

Jingle Bells (1999)

Midway (2019)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

My Adventures with Santa (2019)

O’ Christmas Tree (1999)

People Like Us (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Southpaw (2015)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Other Woman (2014)

Tin Cup (1996)

White Boy Rick (2018)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

November 11

Goosebumps (2015)

November 12

Fruitvale Station (2013)

November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

November 18

Nine (2009)

‘Judy Justice’ - Official Trailer