What’s Streaming On Paramount+ in November, Including ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Fern Siegel

Paramount+ will stream the highly anticipated prison drama Mayor of Kingstown, which stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Taylor Handley. It focuses on a family of power brokers in a town where incarceration is the only thriving industry left. The series will explore themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.

November also brings the revival of The Game and the fourth season return of Star Trek: Discovery, as Capt. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) takes charge of the USS Discovery in the 32nd Century. Martin-Green is the first black woman to lead a Star Trek franchise.

The family film Clifford The Big Red Dog will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+ in November, and for music fans, Adele One Night Only streams her special live and on-demand.

Coming to Paramount+ in November:

PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & MORE
• 11/10: Premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog
• 11/11: Premiere of The Game
• 11/11: Season 2 premiere of The Challenge: All Stars
• 11/14: Premiere of Adele One Night Only Special
• 11/14: Premiere of Mayor of Kingstown
• 11/18: Season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery
• 11/18: Season 2 premiere of Texas 6
• 11/19: Premiere of Oasis Knebworth 1996
• 11/24: Premiere of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
• 11/26: Premiere of A Loud House Christmas

LIBRARY SHOWS
November 3
Awkward (Seasons 1-5)
Before I Forget (Season 1)
Black Ink Crew (Season 7)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)
Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom (Season 8)

November 10
Aerial Britain (Season 2)
Air Warriors (Season 8)
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)
Ocean Super Predators
Sacred Sites (Season 2)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

November 17
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)
Love & Listings (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 6)
The Loud House (Season 4)

LIBRARY MOVIES
November 1
Abandon
Addams Family Values
All the Right Moves
Apache Uprising
Beatriz at Dinner
Black Dynamite
Bounce
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and The Indians
Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
China Moon
Cutter’s Way
Dark Angel
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Enter the Ninja
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Friday The 13th Part II
Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gone Baby Gone
Hardball
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
I Escaped From Devil’s Island
In Secret
Modern Girls
Kate & Leopold
Once Upon A Time In The West
Pootie Tang
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Real Men
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Sahara
Single White Female
Sleepless In Seattle
Star Trek
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Fly
The General’s Daughter
The Legend of Zorro
The Outside
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Switch
The Uninvited
The Wood
Troll 2
True Grit

November 8
Emperor
Pain & Gain

November 17
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

SPORTS ON PARAMOUNT+
• 11/2, 11/3: UEFA Champions League
• 11/4: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
• 11/6: College Football on CBS - Army vs. Air Force
• 11/6: SEC on CBS
• 11/7: NFL on CBS Week 9 (check local listings)
• 11/7: Professional Bull Riding competition
• 11/11, 11/16: Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
• 11/12, 11/19, 11/26: Combate Global MMA Action
• 11/12, 11/16: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
• 11/13: 2021 Rogue Invitational
• 11/13: 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Men’s and Women’s Championships
• 11/13: SEC on CBS
• 11/14: NFL on CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)
• 11/16: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Jamaica
• 11/20: NWSL Championship Game
• 11/20: SEC on CBS
• 11/21: NFL on CBS Week 11 (check local listings)
• 11/21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
• 11/23: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Final
• 11/23, 11/24: UEFA Champions League
• 11/24, 11/25: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
• 11/25: NFL on CBS - Thanksgiving Day - Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys
• 11/26 - 11/30: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
• 11/26: College Football on CBS - Boise State vs. San Diego State
• 11/26: SEC on CBS - Missouri vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM, ET)
• 11/27: SEC on CBS
• 11/28: NFL on CBS Week 12 (check local listings)
• Throughout November: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
• Throughout November: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
• Throughout November: Scotland Professional Football League competition
• Throughout November: Italy’s Serie A competition

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

‘The Mayor of Kingstown’ - Official Trailer

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ - Season 4 Official Trailer

