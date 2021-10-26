What’s Streaming On Paramount+ in November, Including ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Paramount+ will stream the highly anticipated prison drama Mayor of Kingstown, which stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Taylor Handley. It focuses on a family of power brokers in a town where incarceration is the only thriving industry left. The series will explore themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.

November also brings the revival of The Game and the fourth season return of Star Trek: Discovery, as Capt. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) takes charge of the USS Discovery in the 32nd Century. Martin-Green is the first black woman to lead a Star Trek franchise.

The family film Clifford The Big Red Dog will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+ in November, and for music fans, Adele One Night Only streams her special live and on-demand.

Coming to Paramount+ in November:

PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & MORE

• 11/10: Premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog

• 11/11: Premiere of The Game

• 11/11: Season 2 premiere of The Challenge: All Stars

• 11/14: Premiere of Adele One Night Only Special

• 11/14: Premiere of Mayor of Kingstown

• 11/18: Season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery

• 11/18: Season 2 premiere of Texas 6

• 11/19: Premiere of Oasis Knebworth 1996

• 11/24: Premiere of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

• 11/26: Premiere of A Loud House Christmas

LIBRARY SHOWS

November 3

• Awkward (Seasons 1-5)

• Before I Forget (Season 1)

• Black Ink Crew (Season 7)

• Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)

• Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

• Teen Mom (Season 8)

November 10

• Aerial Britain (Season 2)

• Air Warriors (Season 8)

• America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

• My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)

• Ocean Super Predators

• Sacred Sites (Season 2)

• Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

• Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

• Wildest California

• Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

November 17

• Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

• Love & Listings (Season 1)

• PAW Patrol (Season 6)

• The Loud House (Season 4)

LIBRARY MOVIES

November 1

• Abandon

• Addams Family Values

• All the Right Moves

• Apache Uprising

• Beatriz at Dinner

• Black Dynamite

• Bounce

• Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

• Breaking News in Yuba County

• Buffalo Bill and The Indians

• Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

• China Moon

• Cutter’s Way

• Dark Angel

• Doc

• Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

• Enter the Ninja

• Eye for An Eye

• Eye of the Needle

• Fargo

• Flesh and Bone

• Friday The 13th Part II

• Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

• Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives

• Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood

• Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

• Gone Baby Gone

• Hardball

• How to Beat the High Cost of Living

• I Escaped From Devil’s Island

• In Secret

• Modern Girls

• Kate & Leopold

• Once Upon A Time In The West

• Pootie Tang

• Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

• Real Men

• Resident Evil

• Revenge of the Ninja

• Sahara

• Single White Female

• Sleepless In Seattle

• Star Trek

• Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

• Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

• That Thing You Do!

• The Fifth Element

• The Fighter

• The Fly

• The General’s Daughter

• The Legend of Zorro

• The Outside

• The Prestige

• The Quiet Man

• The Shootist

• The Switch

• The Uninvited

• The Wood

• Troll 2

• True Grit

November 8

• Emperor

• Pain & Gain

November 17

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

SPORTS ON PARAMOUNT+

• 11/2, 11/3: UEFA Champions League

• 11/4: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

• 11/6: College Football on CBS - Army vs. Air Force

• 11/6: SEC on CBS

• 11/7: NFL on CBS Week 9 (check local listings)

• 11/7: Professional Bull Riding competition

• 11/11, 11/16: Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

• 11/12, 11/19, 11/26: Combate Global MMA Action

• 11/12, 11/16: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

• 11/13: 2021 Rogue Invitational

• 11/13: 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Men’s and Women’s Championships

• 11/13: SEC on CBS

• 11/14: NFL on CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)

• 11/16: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Jamaica

• 11/20: NWSL Championship Game

• 11/20: SEC on CBS

• 11/21: NFL on CBS Week 11 (check local listings)

• 11/21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

• 11/23: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Final

• 11/23, 11/24: UEFA Champions League

• 11/24, 11/25: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

• 11/25: NFL on CBS - Thanksgiving Day - Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

• 11/26 - 11/30: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

• 11/26: College Football on CBS - Boise State vs. San Diego State

• 11/26: SEC on CBS - Missouri vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM, ET)

• 11/27: SEC on CBS

• 11/28: NFL on CBS Week 12 (check local listings)

• Throughout November: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

• Throughout November: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

• Throughout November: Scotland Professional Football League competition

• Throughout November: Italy’s Serie A competition

‘The Mayor of Kingstown’ - Official Trailer

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ - Season 4 Official Trailer