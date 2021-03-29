What’s Streaming on Peacock in April 2021, Including ‘Rutherford Falls’ and ‘Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here’
Ed Helms (“The Office”) and Jana Schmieding star in “Rutherford Falls,” which pits two longtime friends in a political battle. The show focuses on a culture clash between members of a Native American reservation and residents of a small upstate New York town. The series also boasts the largest indigenous writing staff on American TV.
On the animated front, Peacock is streaming the third season of the quirky “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here.” Archibald Strutter is a happy chicken who enjoys his adventures, but always manages to find his way home. The show was co-developed by Tony Hale (“Arrested Development,” “Veep”).
Coming to Peacock in April:
April 1
- Beethoven, 1992
- Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993
- Being John Malkovich, 1999
- Bridesmaids, 2011
- Bring It On, 2000
- Bring It On Again, 2004
- Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006
- Casper, 1995
- Catch Me If You Can, 2002
- Charlie St. Cloud, 2010
- Despicable Me, 2010
- Due Date, 2010
- Fences, 2016
- Happy Feet, 2006
- Happy Feet Two, 2011
- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003
- Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
- Jerry Maguire, 1995
- Lone Survivor, 2013
- Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012
- Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016
- Monster High: Haunted, 2015
- Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013
- Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016
- Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012
- Mortal Kombat, 1995
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- Police Academy, 1984
- Push, 2009
- R.I.P.D., 2013
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009
- Street Fighter, 1994
- The Break-Up, 2006
- The Constant Gardener, 2005
- The Wiz, 1978
- Undercover Brother, 2002
- Van Hesling, 2004
- Wet Hot American Summer, 2001
- Blippi, season 1
- Morphle, season 1
- Little Baby Bum, season 1
- Classic TV channel launch
April 2
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, season 1 (NBC)
- Manifest, season 3 (NBC)
- Real Housewives of New York, season 12
- WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021
- U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming
April 3
- Premier League continues with match week 30
April 4
- WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22
April 5
- Def Comedy Jam, season 6
April 6
- Conan The Barbarian, 2011
April 10
- WWE WrestleMania 37
April 11
- WWE WrestleMania 37
April 12
- Real Housewives channel launch
April 15
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 10
April 16
- Couples Retreat, 2009*
- Fist Fight, 2017*
- The Dilemma, 2011*
- Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks
April 17
- Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
April 18
- Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
April 22
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, season 2 (Peacock Original)
- Rutherford Falls, season 1 (Peacock Original)