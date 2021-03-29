What’s Streaming on Peacock in April 2021, Including ‘Rutherford Falls’ and ‘Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here’

Ed Helms (“The Office”) and Jana Schmieding star in “Rutherford Falls,” which pits two longtime friends in a political battle. The show focuses on a culture clash between members of a Native American reservation and residents of a small upstate New York town. The series also boasts the largest indigenous writing staff on American TV.

On the animated front, Peacock is streaming the third season of the quirky “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here.” Archibald Strutter is a happy chicken who enjoys his adventures, but always manages to find his way home. The show was co-developed by Tony Hale (“Arrested Development,” “Veep”).

Coming to Peacock in April:

April 1

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993

Being John Malkovich, 1999

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bring It On, 2000

Bring It On Again, 2004

Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006

Casper, 1995

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010

Despicable Me, 2010

Due Date, 2010

Fences, 2016

Happy Feet, 2006

Happy Feet Two, 2011

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003

Jerry Maguire, 1995

Lone Survivor, 2013

Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013

Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Police Academy, 1984

Push, 2009

R.I.P.D., 2013

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009

Street Fighter, 1994

The Break-Up, 2006

The Constant Gardener, 2005

The Wiz, 1978

Undercover Brother, 2002

Van Hesling, 2004

Wet Hot American Summer, 2001

Blippi, season 1

Morphle, season 1

Little Baby Bum, season 1

Classic TV channel launch

April 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime, season 1 (NBC)

Manifest, season 3 (NBC)

Real Housewives of New York, season 12

WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021

U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming

April 3

Premier League continues with match week 30

April 4

WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22

April 5

Def Comedy Jam, season 6

April 6

Conan The Barbarian, 2011

April 10

WWE WrestleMania 37

April 11

WWE WrestleMania 37

April 12

Real Housewives channel launch

April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 10

April 16

Couples Retreat, 2009*

Fist Fight, 2017*

The Dilemma, 2011*

Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks

April 17

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon

April 18

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon

April 22

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, season 2 (Peacock Original)

Rutherford Falls, season 1 (Peacock Original)

“Rutherford Falls” trailer

“Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here