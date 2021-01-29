What’s Streaming on Peacock in February 2021, Including Rebooted ‘Punky Brewster’ & ‘Modern Family’

NBCU’s streamer is about to revive one of its 1980s hits — “Punky Brewster” — on Feb. 25. Punky, once a little girl raised by a foster dad is now trying to raise her three children as a single mom. And then she meets Izzy, who is reminiscent of Punky as a youngster. The cast includes Soleil Moon Frye as Punky and Quinn Copeland as Izzy. Freddie Prinze Jr. will star as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband.

To set the stage, the original “Punky Brewster” episodes are streaming now on Peacock.

The long-running NBC hit “Modern Family” (February 3rd) also premieres on the streamer. The first 12 episodes will be free, with the rest requiring Peacock Premium. The service is $4.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Here’s what’s coming in February:

February 1:

Apollo 13, 1995 (*exclusive to Peacock)

Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling, 2011

Caveman’s Valentine, 2001*

Chicken Run, 2000*

Coldwater, 2013*

Conan The Barbarian, 1982*

Conan the Destroyer, 1984*

Daylight, 1996*

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Deray Davis: Power Play, 2010

Dumb and Dumber To, 2014

Erin Brockovich, 2000*

Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind, 2004*

Flashdance, 1983

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*

Gary Owen: The True Story, 2012

Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story, 2020

Good Hair, 2009

I Am Legend, 2007*

I, Frankenstein, 2014*

In Godfrey We Trust: Year in Review, 2020

Just Go With it, 2011*

Land of the Lost, 2009*

Last Seen in Idaho, 2018

Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia, 2011

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Phantasm 2, 1988

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special

Pride, 2007*

Seabiscuit, 2003

Semi-Pro, 2008*

Sins of Our Youth, 2014

Slow Burn, 2007*

Southern Baptist Sissies, 2013*

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

The Big Lebowski, 1998*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

The Boy Next Door, 2015

The Breakfast Club, 1985*

The Eye, 2008*

The Great & The Small, 2016

The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

The Little Stranger, 2018*

The Merry Gentleman, 2008

The Odd Way Home, 2013

The Prince of Egypt, 2007*

The Road to El Dorado, 2000*

This Christmas, 2007*

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

We Are Boats, 2018

Wimbledon, 2004*

D.L. Hughley: Uncut

Kevin Hart: What the Fit?

Cold As Balls, Season 1-2

Def Comedy Jam, Season 1-7

House of Joy

Kickasso

February 2

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 5

Summer House, Season 4

February 3

Modern Family, Season 1-11

Kick-Ass, 2010*

February 4

NBC Sports Edge BetCast begins

February 5

FIS Alpine Skiing coverage begins

February 6

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6

Six Nations Rugby events begin streaming

The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 8

Premiership Rugby Round 8

Sox, 2013

Wilfred

The Weird Al Show, Season 1-6

February 11

World Speed Skating Championships begin

February 12

Premiership Rugby Round 9

Temptation Island, Season 1-2

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday

February 13

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 7

Six Nations Rugby Round 2

The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 15

Public Enemies, 2009

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (NBC)

February 16

The Rundown, 2003*

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 19

February 17

Kenan, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

February 18

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

February 19

Premiership Rugby Round 10

February 20

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 8

The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 22

Black and Cuba, 2015

Boys of Summer, 2010

Father Knows Best, Season 1-6

Love, Antosha, 2019

February 23

The Vow, 2012*

February 25

Punky Brewster, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

February 26

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday

February 27

Six Nations Rugby Round 3

“Punky Brewster” trailer