What’s Streaming on Peacock in February 2021, Including Rebooted ‘Punky Brewster’ & ‘Modern Family’
NBCU’s streamer is about to revive one of its 1980s hits — “Punky Brewster” — on Feb. 25. Punky, once a little girl raised by a foster dad is now trying to raise her three children as a single mom. And then she meets Izzy, who is reminiscent of Punky as a youngster. The cast includes Soleil Moon Frye as Punky and Quinn Copeland as Izzy. Freddie Prinze Jr. will star as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband.
To set the stage, the original “Punky Brewster” episodes are streaming now on Peacock.
The long-running NBC hit “Modern Family” (February 3rd) also premieres on the streamer. The first 12 episodes will be free, with the rest requiring Peacock Premium. The service is $4.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.
Here’s what’s coming in February:
February 1:
- Apollo 13, 1995 (*exclusive to Peacock)
- Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling, 2011
- Caveman’s Valentine, 2001*
- Chicken Run, 2000*
- Coldwater, 2013*
- Conan The Barbarian, 1982*
- Conan the Destroyer, 1984*
- Daylight, 1996*
- Death at a Funeral, 2010
- Deray Davis: Power Play, 2010
- Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
- Erin Brockovich, 2000*
- Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind, 2004*
- Flashdance, 1983
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*
- Gary Owen: The True Story, 2012
- Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story, 2020
- Good Hair, 2009
- I Am Legend, 2007*
- I, Frankenstein, 2014*
- In Godfrey We Trust: Year in Review, 2020
- Just Go With it, 2011*
- Land of the Lost, 2009*
- Last Seen in Idaho, 2018
- Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia, 2011
- Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
- Phantasm 2, 1988
- Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special
- Pride, 2007*
- Seabiscuit, 2003
- Semi-Pro, 2008*
- Sins of Our Youth, 2014
- Slow Burn, 2007*
- Southern Baptist Sissies, 2013*
- The Best Man Holiday, 2013
- The Big Lebowski, 1998*
- The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
- The Boy Next Door, 2015
- The Breakfast Club, 1985*
- The Eye, 2008*
- The Great & The Small, 2016
- The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
- The Little Stranger, 2018*
- The Merry Gentleman, 2008
- The Odd Way Home, 2013
- The Prince of Egypt, 2007*
- The Road to El Dorado, 2000*
- This Christmas, 2007*
- Two Can Play That Game, 2001
- We Are Boats, 2018
- Wimbledon, 2004*
- D.L. Hughley: Uncut
- Kevin Hart: What the Fit?
- Cold As Balls, Season 1-2
- Def Comedy Jam, Season 1-7
- House of Joy
- Kickasso
February 2
- Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 5
- Summer House, Season 4
February 3
- Modern Family, Season 1-11
- Kick-Ass, 2010*
February 4
- NBC Sports Edge BetCast begins
February 5
- FIS Alpine Skiing coverage begins
February 6
- Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6
- Six Nations Rugby events begin streaming
- The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday
February 8
- Premiership Rugby Round 8
- Sox, 2013
- Wilfred
- The Weird Al Show, Season 1-6
February 11
- World Speed Skating Championships begin
February 12
- Premiership Rugby Round 9
- Temptation Island, Season 1-2
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday
February 13
- Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 7
- Six Nations Rugby Round 2
- The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday
February 15
- Public Enemies, 2009
- Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (NBC)
February 16
- The Rundown, 2003*
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 19
February 17
- Kenan, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)
February 18
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
February 19
- Premiership Rugby Round 10
February 20
- Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 8
- The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday
February 22
- Black and Cuba, 2015
- Boys of Summer, 2010
- Father Knows Best, Season 1-6
- Love, Antosha, 2019
February 23
- The Vow, 2012*
February 25
- Punky Brewster, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
February 26
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday
February 27
- Six Nations Rugby Round 3