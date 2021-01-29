 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Peacock

What’s Streaming on Peacock in February 2021, Including Rebooted ‘Punky Brewster’ & ‘Modern Family’

Fern Siegel

NBCU’s streamer is about to revive one of its 1980s hits — “Punky Brewster” — on Feb. 25. Punky, once a little girl raised by a foster dad is now trying to raise her three children as a single mom. And then she meets Izzy, who is reminiscent of Punky as a youngster. The cast includes Soleil Moon Frye as Punky and Quinn Copeland as Izzy. Freddie Prinze Jr. will star as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband.

To set the stage, the original “Punky Brewster” episodes are streaming now on Peacock.

The long-running NBC hit “Modern Family” (February 3rd) also premieres on the streamer. The first 12 episodes will be free, with the rest requiring Peacock Premium. The service is $4.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Here’s what’s coming in February:

February 1:

  • Apollo 13, 1995 (*exclusive to Peacock)
  • Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling, 2011
  • Caveman’s Valentine, 2001*
  • Chicken Run, 2000*
  • Coldwater, 2013*
  • Conan The Barbarian, 1982*
  • Conan the Destroyer, 1984*
  • Daylight, 1996*
  • Death at a Funeral, 2010
  • Deray Davis: Power Play, 2010
  • Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
  • Erin Brockovich, 2000*
  • Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind, 2004*
  • Flashdance, 1983
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*
  • Gary Owen: The True Story, 2012
  • Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story, 2020
  • Good Hair, 2009
  • I Am Legend, 2007*
  • I, Frankenstein, 2014*
  • In Godfrey We Trust: Year in Review, 2020
  • Just Go With it, 2011*
  • Land of the Lost, 2009*
  • Last Seen in Idaho, 2018
  • Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia, 2011
  • Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
  • Phantasm 2, 1988
  • Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special
  • Pride, 2007*
  • Seabiscuit, 2003
  • Semi-Pro, 2008*
  • Sins of Our Youth, 2014
  • Slow Burn, 2007*
  • Southern Baptist Sissies, 2013*
  • The Best Man Holiday, 2013
  • The Big Lebowski, 1998*
  • The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
  • The Boy Next Door, 2015
  • The Breakfast Club, 1985*
  • The Eye, 2008*
  • The Great & The Small, 2016
  • The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
  • The Little Stranger, 2018*
  • The Merry Gentleman, 2008
  • The Odd Way Home, 2013
  • The Prince of Egypt, 2007*
  • The Road to El Dorado, 2000*
  • This Christmas, 2007*
  • Two Can Play That Game, 2001
  • We Are Boats, 2018
  • Wimbledon, 2004*
  • D.L. Hughley: Uncut
  • Kevin Hart: What the Fit?
  • Cold As Balls, Season 1-2
  • Def Comedy Jam, Season 1-7
  • House of Joy
  • Kickasso

February 2

  • Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 5
  • Summer House, Season 4

February 3

  • Modern Family, Season 1-11
  • Kick-Ass, 2010*

February 4

  • NBC Sports Edge BetCast begins

February 5

  • FIS Alpine Skiing coverage begins

February 6

  • Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6
  • Six Nations Rugby events begin streaming
  • The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 8

  • Premiership Rugby Round 8 
  • Sox, 2013
  • Wilfred
  • The Weird Al Show, Season 1-6

February 11

  • World Speed Skating Championships begin

February 12

  • Premiership Rugby Round 9
  • Temptation Island, Season 1-2
  • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday

February 13

  • Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 7
  • Six Nations Rugby Round 2
  • The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 15

  • Public Enemies, 2009
  • Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (NBC)

February 16

  • The Rundown, 2003*
  • Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 19

February 17

  • Kenan, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)
  • Young Rock, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

February 18

  • Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

February 19

  • Premiership Rugby Round 10 

February 20

  • Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 8
  • The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 22

  • Black and Cuba, 2015
  • Boys of Summer, 2010
  • Father Knows Best, Season 1-6
  • Love, Antosha, 2019

February 23

  • The Vow, 2012*

February 25

  • Punky Brewster, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

February 26

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday

February 27

  • Six Nations Rugby Round 3 

“Punky Brewster” trailer

