What’s Streaming on Peacock in May 2022, Including ‘Girls5Eva,’ ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff,’ ‘Eurovision Song Contest’
May brings the highly anticipated second season of Peacock’s musical comedy “Girls5Eva” The wonderful — fictional — 1990s girls group takes another crack at fame — 21st-century style. The cast features Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Ashley Park.
Peacock will make the first three episodes of the second season available on May 5, with the rest of the season’s episodes being released on Thursdays.
Girls5eva
When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5Eva?
Check out a preview of “Girls5Eva” Season 2
May will also mark the debut of Peacock’s new partnership with Major League Baseball, as “MLB Sunday Leadoff” will broadcast its first game on May 8 when the Boston Red Sox host the Chicago White Sox. In perhaps even more exciting live event news, the streamer will air the Eurovision Song Contest throughout the month of May as well.
Also joining the NBCUniversal streamer in May are the first two films in the “Shrek” franchise, along with “Con Air” and “Independence Day.” And, since Peacock is the streamer for NBC, viewers will be able to stream new episodes of “Mr. Mayor,” “Young Rock,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Chicago Fire” throughout the month too.
Coming in May:
May 1
- 13 Going on 30, 2004
- About a Boy, 2002
- The American, 2010
- American Gangster, 2007
- Armageddon, 1998
- Assault on Precinct 13, 2005
- Bangkok Dangerous, 2008
- The Best Man, 1999
- The Blues Brothers, 1980
- Bride Wars, 2009
- Brown Sugar, 2002
- Cat’s Eye, 1985
- Con Air, 1997
- Constantine, 2005
- Coyote Ugly, 2000
- Creepshow, 1982
- Dark Waters, 2019
- Die Hard, 1988
- Die Hard 2, 1990
- Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
- Disaster Movie, 2008*
- Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993
- Dreamcatcher, 2003*
- Enemy of the State, 1998
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998
- Flipper, 1996
- Head Over Heels, 2001
- Housesitter, 1992
- Independence Day, 1996
- Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
- Jarhead, 2005
- Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
- The Joy Luck Club, 1993
- Just Wright, 2010
- The Land Before Time, 1988
- Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016
- Land of the Lost, 2009
- Last Knights, 2015
- Leatherheads, 2008
- Little Rascals, 1994
- Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
- Madagascar, 2005
- Man on a Ledge, 2012
- Midway, 1976
- Milk, 2008
- The Namesake, 2006
- Needful Things, 1993
- The Notebook, 2004
- The One, 2001
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Parenthood, 1989
- The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019
- Public Enemies, 2009
- Ray, 2004
- Red Rock West, 1992
- Resident Evil, 2002
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
- Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
- Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
- Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017
- Rumble Fish, 1983
- The Rundown, 2003
- Schindler’s List, 1993
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
- Shrek, 2001
- Shrek 2, 2004
- Sicario, 2015
- Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003
- Slap Shot, 1977
- Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
- Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980
- Snatch, 2000
- Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
- The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999
- Tombstone, 1993
- The Transporter, 2002
- Twilight, 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
- Woody Woodpecker, 2018
- Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1
- IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship
- IMSA Laguna Seca – Porche Carrera Cup
- IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
- IndyCar Series #4 Barber
- Indy Lights – Barber
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea
- Premier League – West Ham United v. Arsenal
- Premiership Rugby: London Irish v. Wasps
- USFL – NJ Generals v. Philadelphia Stars
Shrek Movies
The fairytale story of a large, strong, solitude-loving, intimidating ogre named Shrek, and his friends.
May 2
- Premier League – Manchester United v. Brentford
- Saw 2, 2005
- Saw 3, 2006
- Saw 4, 2007
- Saw 5, 2008
- Saw 6, 2009
- Saw 3D, 2010
- The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 3
- American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 4
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 5
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
- Dale Jr. Download, Season 5, Episode 8
- Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2
- Firestarter, 1984
- Girls5eva, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
- Halloween II, 1981
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- They Live, 1988
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Village of the Damned, 1995
May 6
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
- Million Dollar Listing NY, Season 9
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 7
- 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship
- The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Kentucky Derby
- Premier League – Burnley v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Brentford v. Southampton
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Watford*
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolverhampton
- Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester United
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
- Supercross – Salt Lake City, Utah
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- USFL – TBD
May 8
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox v. Boston Red Sox
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton*
- Premier League – Norwich City v. West Ham United*
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Newcastle
- USFL – TBD
- WrestleMania Backlash
May 9
- American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship Special (NBC)
May 10
- American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 1
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
- This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 11
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City
- Premier League –Watford v. Everton
- This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 12
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 2
- Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 13
- Firestarter, 2022
- IndyCar Indianapolis Practice & Qualifying
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Wanda Diamond League – Doha
May 14
- The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Eurovision Song Contest Finals*
- IndyCar Indianapolis Final Warmup, Indy Lights & IndyCar Grand Prix
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- US Equestrian Championships
May 15
- Billboard Music Awards 2022
- IMSA Mid-Ohio Sports Car Challenge
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres v. Atlanta Braves
- National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Burnley
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton
- Premier League – Wolverhampton v. Norwich City
- Premier League – Watford v. Leicester City
- Premier League – West Ham United v. Manchester City
- USFL – TBD
May 16
- Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, 2022 (MSNBC)
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal
- The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 1
May 17
- Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)
- Indianapolis 500 Practice
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 18
- Botched, Season 7
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
- Indianapolis 500 Practice*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 19
- Angelyne, Limited Series, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
- Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
- Indianapolis 500 Practice
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Burnley
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 20
- HSBC World Rugby Toulouse Men/Women
- Indianapolis 500 Practice
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
- Magnolia Bloom, 2022
- The Other Side, 2022
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Exeter Chiefs
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Sale Sharks*
- Sorry for the Inconvenience, 2022
May 21
- The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying
- Preakness Stakes
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Northampton Saints
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 21 (NBC)
- Track and Field: Wanda Diamond League – Birmingham
- USFL – Michigan Panthers v. Birmingham Stallions
- USFL – TBD
- The Wall, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
May 22
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- French Open – First Round
- Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates
May 23
- Indianapolis 500 Practice
- Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, Episode 3 (Bravo)
May 24
- Sins of the Amish, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
May 25
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
May 26
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
- Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
May 27
- 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, 2020
- Celebrating the U.S. Open, 2020
- Golf’s Greatest Rounds, Season 1
- Indianapolis 500 Final Practice*
- My U.S. Open, 2020
- U.S. Open, 2018
- U.S. Open Golf Highlights, 1995
- U.S. Women’s Open Decade, 2020
- U.S. Women’s Open Flyovers, 2020
- U.S. Women’s Open History Makers, 2020
- U.S. Women’s Open Documentary, 2019
- U.S. Women’s Open Classic Finishes, 2020
- U.S. Women’s Open Golf Highlight Films, 2020
May 28
- French Open – Round 3 or 4
- HSBC World Rugby London Men’s
- Prefontaine Classic
- Senior PGA Championship
May 29
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants v. Cincinnati Reds
- Senior PGA Championship
- USFL – TBD
May 30
- French Open – Round 4
May 31
- American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)
- Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- Señora Acero, Seasons 1-5
Peacock Original Daily Programming
- Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
- The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
- Zerlina: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.