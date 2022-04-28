What’s Streaming on Peacock in May 2022, Including ‘Girls5Eva,’ ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff,’ ‘Eurovision Song Contest’

May brings the highly anticipated second season of Peacock’s musical comedy “Girls5Eva” The wonderful — fictional — 1990s girls group takes another crack at fame — 21st-century style. The cast features Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Ashley Park.

Peacock will make the first three episodes of the second season available on May 5, with the rest of the season’s episodes being released on Thursdays.

Check out a preview of “Girls5Eva” Season 2

May will also mark the debut of Peacock’s new partnership with Major League Baseball, as “MLB Sunday Leadoff” will broadcast its first game on May 8 when the Boston Red Sox host the Chicago White Sox. In perhaps even more exciting live event news, the streamer will air the Eurovision Song Contest throughout the month of May as well.

Also joining the NBCUniversal streamer in May are the first two films in the “Shrek” franchise, along with “Con Air” and “Independence Day.” And, since Peacock is the streamer for NBC, viewers will be able to stream new episodes of “Mr. Mayor,” “Young Rock,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Chicago Fire” throughout the month too.

Coming in May:

May 1

13 Going on 30, 2004

About a Boy, 2002

The American, 2010

American Gangster, 2007

Armageddon, 1998

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008

The Best Man, 1999

The Blues Brothers, 1980

Bride Wars, 2009

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cat’s Eye, 1985

Con Air, 1997

Constantine, 2005

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Creepshow, 1982

Dark Waters, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Disaster Movie, 2008*

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993

Dreamcatcher, 2003*

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998

Flipper, 1996

Head Over Heels, 2001

Housesitter, 1992

Independence Day, 1996

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003

Jarhead, 2005

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

Just Wright, 2010

The Land Before Time, 1988

Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016

Land of the Lost, 2009

Last Knights, 2015

Leatherheads, 2008

Little Rascals, 1994

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

Madagascar, 2005

Man on a Ledge, 2012

Midway, 1976

Milk, 2008

The Namesake, 2006

Needful Things, 1993

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989

The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019

Public Enemies, 2009

Ray, 2004

Red Rock West, 1992

Resident Evil, 2002

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017

Rumble Fish, 1983

The Rundown, 2003

Schindler’s List, 1993

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Sicario, 2015

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003

Slap Shot, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980

Snatch, 2000

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999

Tombstone, 1993

The Transporter, 2002

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1

IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship

IMSA Laguna Seca – Porche Carrera Cup

IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IndyCar Series #4 Barber

Indy Lights – Barber

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Arsenal

Premiership Rugby: London Irish v. Wasps

USFL – NJ Generals v. Philadelphia Stars

May 2

Premier League – Manchester United v. Brentford

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw 3D, 2010

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 3

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 4

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 5

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Dale Jr. Download, Season 5, Episode 8

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2

Firestarter, 1984

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

They Live, 1988

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Village of the Damned, 1995

May 6

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Million Dollar Listing NY, Season 9

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 7

2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Kentucky Derby

Premier League – Burnley v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Brentford v. Southampton

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Watford*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolverhampton

Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester United

Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)

Supercross – Salt Lake City, Utah

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

USFL – TBD

May 8

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox v. Boston Red Sox

Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton*

Premier League – Norwich City v. West Ham United*

Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United

Premier League – Manchester City v. Newcastle

USFL – TBD

WrestleMania Backlash

May 9

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship Special (NBC)

May 10

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 1

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 11

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea

Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City

Premier League –Watford v. Everton

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 12

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 2

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 13

Firestarter, 2022

IndyCar Indianapolis Practice & Qualifying

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Wanda Diamond League – Doha

May 14

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Finals*

IndyCar Indianapolis Final Warmup, Indy Lights & IndyCar Grand Prix

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

US Equestrian Championships

May 15

Billboard Music Awards 2022

IMSA Mid-Ohio Sports Car Challenge

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres v. Atlanta Braves

National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s

Premier League – Tottenham v. Burnley

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton

Premier League – Wolverhampton v. Norwich City

Premier League – Watford v. Leicester City

Premier League – West Ham United v. Manchester City

USFL – TBD

May 16

Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, 2022 (MSNBC)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal

The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 1

May 17

Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 18

Botched, Season 7

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 Practice*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 19

Angelyne, Limited Series, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Burnley

Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 20

HSBC World Rugby Toulouse Men/Women

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Magnolia Bloom, 2022

The Other Side, 2022

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Sale Sharks*

Sorry for the Inconvenience, 2022

May 21

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying

Preakness Stakes

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Northampton Saints

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 21 (NBC)

Track and Field: Wanda Diamond League – Birmingham

USFL – Michigan Panthers v. Birmingham Stallions

USFL – TBD

The Wall, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

May 22

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

French Open – First Round

Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying

MLB Sunday Leadoff – St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates

May 23

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, Episode 3 (Bravo)

May 24

Sins of the Amish, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

May 25

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 3 (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)

May 26

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

May 27

2020 U.S. Women’s Open, 2020

Celebrating the U.S. Open, 2020

Golf’s Greatest Rounds, Season 1

Indianapolis 500 Final Practice*

My U.S. Open, 2020

U.S. Open, 2018

U.S. Open Golf Highlights, 1995

U.S. Women’s Open Decade, 2020

U.S. Women’s Open Flyovers, 2020

U.S. Women’s Open History Makers, 2020

U.S. Women’s Open Documentary, 2019

U.S. Women’s Open Classic Finishes, 2020

U.S. Women’s Open Golf Highlight Films, 2020

May 28

French Open – Round 3 or 4

HSBC World Rugby London Men’s

Prefontaine Classic

Senior PGA Championship

May 29

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants v. Cincinnati Reds

Senior PGA Championship

USFL – TBD

May 30

French Open – Round 4

May 31

American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Señora Acero, Seasons 1-5

Peacock Original Daily Programming

Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Zerlina: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET