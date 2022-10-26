What’s Streaming on Prime Video in November 2022, Including ‘My Policeman,’ ‘The English,’ ‘People We Hate at the Wedding’

Amazon is releasing a number of high-profile titles on Prime Video in November, all starring major Hollywood names. Coming on Nov. 4, “My Policeman” follows the decades-long relationship between three people: policeman Tom (played by Harry Styles and Linus Roache at different points in his life), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin and Gina McKee), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson and Rupert Everett). An illicit romance begun in the 1950s creates decades of marital challenges that consume the trio. All go through a harrowing emotional journey as the secrets they keep threaten to ruin them.

Watch the trailer for “My Policeman”:

On the series front, Emily Blunt stars in the miniseries “The English.” She plays an upper-class Brit who joins a Pawnee ex-calvary scout (Eli Whipp) on a dangerous trek across the American West in 1890 to exact revenge on the man she believes responsible for the death of her son. Neither realizes they have a shared past until a series of murders are investigated. The series, coming Nov. 11, also stars Stephen Rea and Valerie Pachner.

Check out “The English” trailer:

The third major title coming to Prime Video in November is a wacky comedy about a dysfunctional family: “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), along with their mother (Allison Janney), head to Britain to attend the wedding of their rich, half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) with uproarious results. Also in the film are Tony Goldwyn, Julian Ovenden, John Macmillian, and more. The movie streams on Nov. 18.

Get a preview of “The People We Hate at the Wedding”:

Coming in November:

MOVIES

Nov. 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Anita (2013)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Rain (1989)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Cousins (1989)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down To Earth (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

Men At Work (1990)

Mouse Hunt (1997)

Nick of Time (1995)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Scrooged (1988)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sliver (1993)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Plane (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Doors (1991)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Professional (1994)

The Relic (1997)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Train (1965)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

War Horse (2011)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Nov. 2 Cujo (1983)

En donde estan los ladrones? (2017) Nov. 3 The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Nov. 4 My Policeman (2022) Nov. 10 Autumn Beat (2022)

Warm Bodies (2013) Nov. 11 La Caida / Dive (2022) Nov. 16 Pasos de héroe (2016) Nov. 18 The People We Hate At The Wedding (2022)

Busco Novia (2021) Nov. 23 Good Night Oppy (2022)

Cyrano (2022) Nov. 27 Angry Angel (2017) Nov. 29 Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

TV SERIES