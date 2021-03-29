What’s Streaming on Tubi in April 2021, Including ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Coming to America’

Tubi is streaming “Taxi Driver,” Martin Scorsese’s classic film set in a decaying 1970s Times Square. It stars Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle, a Vietnam vet suffering PSTD, who takes a job as a night-time cabbie.

As he haunts the city’s streets, he grows more disgusted with the degenerate street life. As Bickle slowly detaches from reality, he sets his sights on rescuing a child prostitute (Jody Foster). Co-starring Cybill Shepherd, the film’s haunting cinematography and comment on social isolation are powerful. Both Foster and De Niro were nominated for Academy Awards.

Also, Eddie Murphy’s 1988 hit comedy “Coming to America,” about an African prince who longs to be loved for himself. So he heads to Queens, New York, in search of romance. The sequel, “Coming 2 America,” was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, which can be streamed with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Coming to Tubi in April 2021:

April 1

Action

Accident Man (2018)

Air Strike (2018) - starting 4/2

Airport (1970)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

Bad Country (2014)

Basic (2003)

Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich (2016)

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Drive (2011)

Earthquake (1974)

Fury (2014)

Kill ’Em All (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Priest (2011)

Running Scared (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2009)

Black Cinema

All About Benjamins (2002)

Backfire (2017) - starting 4/5

Coming to America (1988)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Get on the Bus (1996)

House Party (1-5) (1995 - 2013)

Kevin Hart’s What Now: All Access (2016) - starting 4/5

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Wash (2001)

Comedy

Adaptation (2002)

Click (2006)

Coneheads (1993)

D.E.B.S (2005)

Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)

Elektra Luxx (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Problem Child 3 (1994)

Running with Scissors (2006)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

The Toy (1982)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Drama

American History X (1998)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Bobby (2006)

Concussion (2015)

Double Platinum (1999)

Feel the Noise (2007)

I Saw the Light (2016)

Moon (2009)

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)

Risen (2016)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Cotton Club Encore (1984)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Horror

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)

Cry Wolf (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Home Invasion (2015)

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990)

Raw (2016)

Slumber (2017) - starting 4/15

The Intruders (2015)

The Unborn (2009)

Wer (2013)

Kids & Family

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016)

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)

Felix the Cat Saves Christmas (2004)

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie (2002)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2010)

The Land Before Time Direct-to-Video Franchise (1988-2016)

The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)

Romance

Premium (2006)

Sense & Sensibility (1995)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Way We Were (1997)

The Wackness (2008)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Beyond White Space (2018) - starting 4/15

Cross (2011)

Flatliners (2017)

Kin (2018)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Extinct (2007)

Signs (2002)

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

UFO (2018)

Thriller & Mystery

Exposed (2016)

Hearts and Bones (2019) - launching 4/19

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Lonely Hearts (2006)

Passengers (2008)

Premonition (2007)

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Untraceable (2008)

Under Suspicion (2000)

U-Turn (1997)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

TV Series

Ambitions (2019) - Season 1

Charlie’s Angels (1976) - Seasons 1-5

Def Comedy Jam (1992) - Season 1, starting 4/15

Dilbert (1999) - Seasons 1-2

Drive (2007) - Season 1

Felix the Cat (1958) - Season 1

Gidget (1965) - Season 1

I Dream of Jeannie (1965) - Seasons 1-5

Jumanji: The Animated Series (1996) - Seasons 1-3

Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend (2018) - Season 1

Olivia (2009) - Seasons 1-2, starting 4/15

Party of Five (1994) - Seasons 1-6

Pan Am (2011) - Season 1

Spartacus (2004) - Season 1

Starsky & Hutch (1975) - Seasons 1-4

Strong Medicine (2000) - Seasons 1-6

Survivor’s Remorse (2014-2017) - Seasons 1-4

Swamp Thing (2019) - Seasons 1-3, starting 4/15

The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992) - Mini-series

The Partridge Family (1970) - Seasons 1-4

The PJs (1999) - Seasons 1-3, starting 4/5

The Underdog (1964)

“Taxi Driver” trailer