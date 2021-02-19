What’s Streaming For Free on Tubi in March 2021, Including ‘Dr. Who’ Movies and ‘Underworld’

Tubi’s lineup next month should please sci-fi and action-horror fans, especially those who kick it old-school style. Two 1960s British films introduce the intrepid British time traveler: “Dr. Who and the Daleks,” starring Peter Cushing (“Dracula”) as Dr. Who, and “Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.,” from 1965 and 1966, respectively.

For action-horror fans, there is the five-part franchise of “Underworld,” which focuses on the secret history of vampires and lycans. Kate Beckinsale starred in the 2003 debut of the series, alongside Michael Sheen and Bill Nighy. A surprise hit, the film grossed $95 million against a production budget of $22 million.

Coming to Tubi in March 2021:

March 1

Action & Thriller:

And Soon the Darkness (2010)

Bait (2012)

Blood Father (2016) - (starting 3/26)

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Crank 2 High Voltage (2009)

Domino (2005)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Exit Wounds (2001)

I Am Wrath (2016) - 3/16

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)

Patriots Day (2016)

Rocknrolla (2008)

The Art of War (2000)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Marine (2006)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) - (starting 3/25)

Black Cinema:

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Meet the Browns (2008)

Top Five (2014)

Comedy:

Anger Management (2003)

Brothers Solomon (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Skiptrace (2016)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Drama:

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Ghost (1990)

Stronger (2017)

Horror:

The Row (2018)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Kids & Family:

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

Karate Kid (1984)

Sci-Fi:

Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965)

Dr. Who: Daleks Invasion Earth (1966)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Series:

Devious Maids (2013)

Game of Talents (2021)

The Mediator with Ice-T (2020)

“Underworld” trailer