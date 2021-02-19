 Skip to Content
The Streamable
What’s Streaming For Free on Tubi in March 2021, Including ‘Dr. Who’ Movies and ‘Underworld’

Fern Siegel

Tubi’s lineup next month should please sci-fi and action-horror fans, especially those who kick it old-school style. Two 1960s British films introduce the intrepid British time traveler: “Dr. Who and the Daleks,” starring Peter Cushing (“Dracula”) as Dr. Who, and “Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.,” from 1965 and 1966, respectively.

For action-horror fans, there is the five-part franchise of “Underworld,” which focuses on the secret history of vampires and lycans. Kate Beckinsale starred in the 2003 debut of the series, alongside Michael Sheen and Bill Nighy. A surprise hit, the film grossed $95 million against a production budget of $22 million.

Coming to Tubi in March 2021:

March 1

Action & Thriller:
And Soon the Darkness (2010)
Bait (2012)
Blood Father (2016) - (starting 3/26)
Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)
Crank 2 High Voltage (2009)
Domino (2005)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
Exit Wounds (2001)
I Am Wrath (2016) - 3/16
MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)
Patriots Day (2016)
Rocknrolla (2008)
The Art of War (2000)
The Last Boy Scout (1991)
The Marine (2006)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) - (starting 3/25)

Black Cinema:
Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)
Meet the Browns (2008)
Top Five (2014)

Comedy:
Anger Management (2003)
Brothers Solomon (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Skiptrace (2016)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Unfinished Business (2015)

Drama:
Cloud Atlas (2012)
Ghost (1990)
Stronger (2017)

Horror:
The Row (2018)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Kids & Family:
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
Karate Kid (1984)

Sci-Fi:
Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965)
Dr. Who: Daleks Invasion Earth (1966)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld: Awakening (2012)
Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Series:
Devious Maids (2013)
Game of Talents (2021)
The Mediator with Ice-T (2020)

“Underworld” trailer

