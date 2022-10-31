What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2022, Including ‘Harry and Meghan,’ ‘Evil Among Us: Ted Bundy,’ ‘Capote’
The appetite for royal gossip is insatiable, even when the royals put an ocean between themselves and the crown. To satisfy that craving, free streaming service Tubi will air “TMZ No BS: Harry and Megan” on Nov. 16. The special will take a look at the high-profile couple’s fractured relationship with the Windsors, with TMZ’s signature salacious style.
Also coming to Tubi in November will be the documentary “Evil Among Us: Ted Bundy.” The film will debut on Nov. 23 and examine the law student and churchgoer who murdered 30 women. Bundy hid in plain sight — but how did he evade capture for so long?
True crime continues on Tubi as “Capote,” which chronicles Truman Capote’s journey to write “In Cold Blood,” the story of the Clutter family murder in Kansas in 1959. Capote invented a new genre — the nonfiction novel — to detail the case and backstory of the killers. The film stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the singular writer.
Watch the “Capote” trailer:
Coming in November (Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted):
Action
- “Gods of Egypt”
- “Gone in Sixty Seconds”
- “John Wick”
- “John Wick 2”
- “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum”
- “Mad Max”
- “Pearl Harbor”
- “Robocop” (franchise)
- “Salt”
- “Speed”
- “The Rundown”
- “Tombstone”
- “Underworld” (franchise)
- “Walking Tall”
Art House
- “25th Hour”
- “Boogie Nights”
- “Capote”
- “Dazed and Confused”
- “Machine Gun Preacher”
- “The Night of the Hunter”
- “Thief”
Black Cinema
“ATL”
“Fruitvale Station” - 11/15
“Half Baked”
“He Got Game”
“Like Mike”
“No Good Deed” (2014)
“Purple Rain”
“Romeo Must Die”
“The Players Club”
“The Preacher’s Wife”
“What’s Love Got To Do With It”
Comedy
- “American Dreamz”
- “American Pie” (franchise)
- “Balls of Fury”
- “Cop Out”
- “Half Baked”
- “Kindergarten Cop”
- “Kindergarten Cop 2”
- “Patch Adams”
- “The Bounty Hunter” (2010)
- “The Nanny”
- “The Rundown”
- “The Nutty Professor” (franchise)
Drama
- “A Few Good Men”
- “American Graffiti”
- “Annapolis”
- “Carlito’s Way”
- “Dunkirk” - 11/12
- “Full Metal Jacket”
- “Little Women” (1994)
- “Million Dollar Baby”
- “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
- “Open Range”
- “Reasonable Doubt”
- “The Pelican Brief”
- “Tombstone”
- “We Are Marshall”
Horror
- “28 Days Later” (franchise)
- “Cabin Fever” (2003)
- “Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever”
- “Cabin in the Woods”
- “Freddie vs. Jason”
- “Friday the 13th” (franchise)
- “Grind House: Death Proof”
- “Grind House: Planet Terror”
- “Halloween 2”
- “Halloween 3: Season of the Witch”
- “The Conjuring”
- “The Crazies”
- “The Nightmare on Elm Street” (franchise)
- “The Shallows”
- “Thirteen Ghosts”
- “Underworld” (franchise)
Kids & Family
- “Baby Geniuses”
- “Gulliver’s Travels”
- “Kazaam”
- “Like Mike”
- “Open Season 3”
- “Rebound”
Romance
- “Holiday Heartbreak” - 11/21
- “I Think I Love My Wife”
- “Jumping the Broom”
- “Just Wright”
- “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”
- “New Year’s Eve”
- “Sweet November”
- “The Notebook”
- “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”
“- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”
- “Valentine’s Day”
- “Why Did I Get Married Too”
Sci-Fi
- “Inception”
- “Knowing”
- “Meet Joe Black”
- “Robocop”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
“Underworld: Awakening”
Thriller
- “Bad Times at the El Royale”
- “Cliffhanger”
- “First Reformed”
- “Green Room”
- “Knowing”
- “No Good Deed”
- “The Da Vinci Code”
- “The Night of the Hunter”
- “The Shallows”
- “Wind River”
Western
- “A Fistful of Dynamite”
- “Breakheart Pass”
- “Django Unchained”
- “Duel at Diablo”
- “Hour of the Gun”
- “Open Range”
- “Red River”
- “The Alamo”
- “The Hunting Party”
- “The Missouri Breaks”
- “The White Buffalo”
- “Tombstone”
