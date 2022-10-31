What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2022, Including ‘Harry and Meghan,’ ‘Evil Among Us: Ted Bundy,’ ‘Capote’

The appetite for royal gossip is insatiable, even when the royals put an ocean between themselves and the crown. To satisfy that craving, free streaming service Tubi will air “TMZ No BS: Harry and Megan” on Nov. 16. The special will take a look at the high-profile couple’s fractured relationship with the Windsors, with TMZ’s signature salacious style.

Also coming to Tubi in November will be the documentary “Evil Among Us: Ted Bundy.” The film will debut on Nov. 23 and examine the law student and churchgoer who murdered 30 women. Bundy hid in plain sight — but how did he evade capture for so long?

True crime continues on Tubi as “Capote,” which chronicles Truman Capote’s journey to write “In Cold Blood,” the story of the Clutter family murder in Kansas in 1959. Capote invented a new genre — the nonfiction novel — to detail the case and backstory of the killers. The film stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the singular writer.

Watch the “Capote” trailer:

Coming in November (Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted):