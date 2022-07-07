What Shows Drive the Most Streaming Subscriptions?

If you want to win the streaming wars, you need a buzzworthy content pipeline. When a movie or series catches fire, it can send subscribers running to sign up. And based on the results of recent survey from Whip Media, Paramount+ must be feeling pretty good about itself. Five of its original series cracked the top 20, and three more are available if you bundle Showtime along with it.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: GLORY.

Apple TV+ also has reason to celebrate, with “Ted Lasso” as the top subscription driver, with “The Morning Show” and “Severance” also driving subscriptions.

One giant red flag? Not a single Netflix show appears on this list. You could assume that Netflix didn’t add subscribers during the surveyed period because those who want Netflix already have it. Or you could argue that Netflix hasn’t had a mega-hit since “Squid Game” last year. Either way, we might see some sweat from Netflix execs in their next earnings presentation.