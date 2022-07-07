What Shows Drive the Most Streaming Subscriptions?
If you want to win the streaming wars, you need a buzzworthy content pipeline. When a movie or series catches fire, it can send subscribers running to sign up. And based on the results of recent survey from Whip Media, Paramount+ must be feeling pretty good about itself. Five of its original series cracked the top 20, and three more are available if you bundle Showtime along with it.
Apple TV+ also has reason to celebrate, with “Ted Lasso” as the top subscription driver, with “The Morning Show” and “Severance” also driving subscriptions.
One giant red flag? Not a single Netflix show appears on this list. You could assume that Netflix didn’t add subscribers during the surveyed period because those who want Netflix already have it. Or you could argue that Netflix hasn’t had a mega-hit since “Squid Game” last year. Either way, we might see some sweat from Netflix execs in their next earnings presentation.
Top Subscription Drivers: April-May 2022
-
Ted LassoAugust 14, 2020
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
-
YellowstoneJune 20, 2018
Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.
-
Star Trek: PicardJanuary 23, 2020
Set twenty years after the events of Star Trek Nemesis, we follow the now-retired Admiral Picard into the next chapter of his life.
-
Game of ThronesApril 17, 2011
Seven noble families fight for control of the mythical land of Westeros. Friction between the houses leads to full-scale war. All while a very ancient evil awakens in the farthest north. Amidst the war, a neglected military order of misfits, the Night’s Watch, is all that stands between the realms of men and icy horrors beyond.
-
OutlanderAugust 9, 2014
The story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.
-
1883December 19, 2021
Follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. A stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.
-
Dexter: New BloodNovember 7, 2021
10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, we find him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.
-
EuphoriaJune 16, 2019
A group of high school students navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.
-
Star Trek: DiscoverySeptember 24, 2017
Follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
-
A Discovery of WitchesSeptember 14, 2018
Closet witch Diana Bishop and centuries-old vampire Matthew Clairmont are drawn into a deadly mystery and forbidden romance when a magical book shows up in an Oxford library.
-
The MandalorianNovember 12, 2019
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.
-
YellowjacketsNovember 14, 2021
This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
-
The Morning ShowNovember 1, 2019
A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.
-
HaloMarch 24, 2022
Depicting an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.
-
DexterOctober 1, 2006
Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter pattern analyst for the Miami Metro Police also leads a secret life as a serial killer, hunting down criminals who have slipped through the cracks of justice.
-
EvilSeptember 26, 2019
Skeptical female clinical psychologist Kristen Benoist joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
-
The Handmaid's TaleApril 26, 2017
Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.
This harrowing series features dynamite performances from Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd. The show’s first season won 8 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
-
WandaVisionJanuary 15, 2021
Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
This slot is noted as “Marvel Original Series,” which likely applies not only to “WandaVision,” but also “Loki,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and more.
-
SeveranceFebruary 17, 2022
Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
-
SuccessionJune 3, 2018
The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.