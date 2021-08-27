What Sports Will Star+ Carry in My Country? Here’s an ESPN on Star+ Latin America Guide
Star+ will launch on August 31 in Latin American countries and now the pesky matter of sports rights comes to light. Which countries have the rights to which sports? Will your country’s version of Star+ have the rights to your favorite sporting events and leagues?
We’ve compiled a handy guide showing you exactly which countries have the rights to what sports leagues in their version of ESPN on STAR+.
Star+
Star+ is an entertainment and sports streaming service that will launch on August 31, 2021 in Latin America. The service includes ESPN’s live sports streaming service and TV series and movies from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, Star Original Productions, National Geographic Original Production.
From dramas to comedies (including all seasons of “The Simpsons”) to adult thrillers, Star+ will also feature exclusive original programming from the general entertainment brand Star, along with a collection of regional original productions from Latin America.
Subscribers can save money by bundling Star+ with Disney+. When you subscribe to both services you can get Disney+ and Star+ for $13.99 / month.
Argentina
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- LaLiga
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
- Grand Slam
- ATP
- WTA
- NBA
- URBA
Brasil
- Conmebol Libertadores
- LaLiga
- Premier League de Inglaterra
- Ligue 1
- UEFA Conference League
- Serie A
- NBA
- NFL
- MLB
- NHL
- US Open
- Australian Open
- ATP Tour
- Tour de France
- Moto GP
- Bellator MMA
- PGA Tour
- The Masters
México
- UEFA Europa League
- Ligue 1
- MLS
- Serie A
- NBA
- NFL
- Major League Baseball
- Grand Slam
- ATP Tour
- WTA
- PGA Tour
- The Masters
- Tour de France
- Moto GP
Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Perú, Uruguay, & Venezuela
- Conmebol Libertadores
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- La Liga
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Grand Slam
- ATP
- WTA
- NBA
- MotoGP
- NFL
- Tour de France
- PGA Tour
- The Masters
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panamá & the Dominican Republic
- Major League Baseball
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- CONCACAF Champion League
- CONCACAF League
- Serie A
- Grand Slam
- ATP
- WTA
- Tour de France
- PGA Tour
- The Masters
- NBA
- NFL
- UFC
- MotoGP