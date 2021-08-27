What Sports Will Star+ Carry in My Country? Here’s an ESPN on Star+ Latin America Guide

Star+ will launch on August 31 in Latin American countries and now the pesky matter of sports rights comes to light. Which countries have the rights to which sports? Will your country’s version of Star+ have the rights to your favorite sporting events and leagues?

We’ve compiled a handy guide showing you exactly which countries have the rights to what sports leagues in their version of ESPN on STAR+.

Argentina

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

LaLiga

English Premier League

Ligue 1

Serie A

Grand Slam

ATP

WTA

NBA

URBA

Brasil

Conmebol Libertadores

LaLiga

Premier League de Inglaterra

Ligue 1

UEFA Conference League

Serie A

NBA

NFL

MLB

NHL

US Open

Australian Open

ATP Tour

Tour de France

Moto GP

Bellator MMA

PGA Tour

The Masters

México

UEFA Europa League

Ligue 1

MLS

Serie A

NBA

NFL

Major League Baseball

Grand Slam

ATP Tour

WTA

PGA Tour

The Masters

Tour de France

Moto GP

Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Perú, Uruguay, & Venezuela

Conmebol Libertadores

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

La Liga

English Premier League

Serie A

Grand Slam

ATP

WTA

NBA

MotoGP

NFL

Tour de France

PGA Tour

The Masters

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panamá & the Dominican Republic