What Streaming Apps Are Available on PS5?

Last month, Sony announced that when PlayStation 5 launches on Nov. 12, it will house some of the top entertainment streaming services on the platform. Since the PS5 supports 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, you will be able to stream at the best quality these services support.

To make life easier for customers, the PS5 will also have designated game and media spaces. This allows customers to navigate quickly between Game or Media content with more ease. Within the Media space, users no longer need to download entertainment apps through PS Store, as they are all made available under that tab.

Is Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Peacock, YouTube or others available on PlayStation 5? We go through the complete list of available apps.

Streaming Apps Available on Playstation 5

The good news is that most of the major On-demand Streaming Services are available out of the box. Currently, Hulu Live TV, is the only Live TV Streaming Service available on PS5.

Live TV Streaming Services

On-Demand Streaming Services

Some apps available on PS4, not yet available on PS5 include CBS All Access, HBO Max and Crackle Plus

Sports Streaming Services

NFL Sunday Ticket

WWE Network

DAZN

While MLB.TV, NHL.TV, NBA, and NFL Apps are available on PS4, they are not yet available on PS5*

Game Streaming Services

At launch, you will be able to broadcast your gameplay to both YouTube and Twitch.

YouTube

Twitch

Music Streaming Apps

One nice feature that comes over from PS4, is the ability to play music in the background during gameplay.

Spotify

Other music streaming services like Pandora and Apple Music aren not available

In addition to the new media space, Sony also launched a new Media Remote with the launch of PS5. The remote has quick launch buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. You can also power on the PS5 and navigate playback with play/pause, fast forward, and rewind. On compatible TVs, you can control power and volume on your TV.