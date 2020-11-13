What Streaming Apps Are Available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are officially on the market and gamers across the country are raving. While the new console naturally comes with better gaming capabilities, the new device also comes with some of the top streaming apps integrated onto the console.

Because of the way Microsoft decided to create the devices, those streaming apps that were available on Xbox One will be available on Xbox Series consoles.

Are Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Peacock, YouTube and others available on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X? We go through the complete list of available streaming apps.

Streaming Apps Available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

The good news is that most of the major On-demand Streaming Services and Live TV Streaming Services are available out of the box.

Live TV Streaming Services

On-Demand Streaming Services

Sports Streaming Services

NFL Sunday Ticket

NBA App

MLB.TV

NHL.TV

Game Streaming Services

YouTube

Twitch

Ad-Supported Video On Demand

Pluto TV

Tubi

Vudu

On top of these, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has many of the TV Everywhere apps that existed on Xbox One console.

If you want to check for yourself, there is a full list of supported Xbox Series streaming apps here.