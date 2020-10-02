What Streaming Services are Supported By Google TV?

Earlier this week, Google announced the launch of their new dongle, Chromecast with Google TV. The device supports up to 4K HDR, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. On the audio side, it supports DTS, Dolby Audio, Dolby Audio+, and Dolby Atmos. You can read our full review here.

In addition to an on-board interface that comes with a remote, the device also supports numerous streaming services.

Streaming services are available on the Chromecast with Google TV in three ways:

App available to stream on the device Integration into the Live TV tab On-demand catalog is part of streaming search

1. Apps Available on Chromecast with Google TV

What Apps Can I Stream on Chromecast with Google TV?

Right now, Chromecast with Google TV offers support for the major streaming services—Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix. It even has access to HBO Max, which isn’t available on Fire TV and Roku, and Peacock, which isn’t on Fire TV, but recently came to Roku.

The most noticeable missing service is Apple TV+, which isn’t available on Android TV.

In terms of Live TV Streaming Services, you can use fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. AT&T TV NOW is not officially supported, but can be side loaded on the device.

It also has free VOD services like Pluto TV, Tubi, as well as a few others.

For sports fans, MLB.TV, NHL.TV, NBA App, NFL App, and NFL Sunday Ticket are all supported on the Chromecast.

2. Integration into the Live Tab

While most Live TV Streaming apps are available on the Chromecast with Google TV, only YouTube TV is currently integrated into the “Live” and “Library” tabs for easy access to your grid guide and DVR.

Sling TV is rumored to be working on an integration, and given that Philo and fuboTV are already implemented in Google search, they can’t be far behind.

If you want a more comprehensive Live Tab though, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K integrates most the major Live TV Streaming Services, as well as free services like Pluto TV.

3. On-Demand Catalog Part of Search

One of the major features of the new Chromecast is the ability to search across streaming apps to find TV shows and movies. As of right now there are more than 30 services integrated according to Google.

Currently, YouTube TV and Sling TV are the only supported Live TV Streaming Services.

ABC

Amazon Prime Video

AMC

A&E

CBS All Access

Crackle

Comedy Central

DC Universe

Disney NOW

Disney+ Epix Now

Fox Now

Hulu

HBO Go

HBO Max

History

Lifetime

MTV

NBC Netflix

Pluto TV

Showtime

Showtime Anytime

Sling TV

Starz

TBS

The CW

TNT

Tubi

VH1

The Chromecast with Google TV costs $49.99, $20 less than the Chromecast Ultra. It comes in three colors, Snow, Sky, and Sunrise and began shipping on Sept. 30.

Google is also offering a bundle of the Chromecast with Google TV for $89.99 with 6 months of Netflix ($77.94 value) for new and returning subscribers.