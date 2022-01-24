What Streaming Services Support SharePlay?

Co-viewing experiences have been a hit in the past couple years, especially during the pandemic. Streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, as well as third-party services like Netflix Party and Scener, which has HBO Max content all give viewers the ability to share their favorite shows and movies with those they love. Disney launched a co-viewing feature for Disney+ as well that’s called GroupShare whereas Sling TV and Yahoo Sports! added the ability to live stream sports. The possibilities are endless and virtual friendships can be less of a foreign/weird concept.

During Apple’s 2021 WWDC Keynote, the company announced “SharePlay”, which allows users to share content over FaceTime call. The feature is part of iOS 15 and keeps a video stream in sync so you can stream alongside others. You can also AirPlay while continuing to be on FaceTime camera on your phone. There’s also a “Play”, “Pause”, “Fast-Forward”, and “Rewind”, option and the ability to change what you’re watching, regardless of who started the share.

These are the streaming services that currently have support for SharePlay:

This also includes NBA, UFC, Digital Concert Hall, MasterClass, and Pantaya. See the full list here.

Netflix and YouTube TV doesn’t support SharePlay at this time.

What Do I Need to Use SharePlay?

To use SharePlay, the user must be running iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and macOS 12.1 or newer on their Apple devices.

To check if you need to update your device, open Settings > General > Software Updates. You’ll be told that your OS is up to date or that you need to download and install the latest update.

Another crucial step is to make sure that SharePlay is enabled on your device. Go to Settings > FaceTime > SharePlay and turn it on. Everyone you invite to the call must do this as well.

There’s also a slight catch: to share content from an app that requires a subscription, all viewers must have their own subscriptions. The same goes for purchased content— everyone must make the same purchase in order to watch movies or TV shows together.

How Do I Begin a SharePlay Session?

Using an iPhone and iPad:

Start a FaceTime call Go to the Home Screen, then open a video streaming app of your choice that supports SharePlay Select what you want to watch, tap the Play button, then select Play for Everyone to begin watching with everyone on the call. Others on the call may have to tap Join SharePlay to see the video.

Using Apple TV:

On your Apple TV Remote, press and hold TV/Control Center to open Control Center. Select your User at the top of the Control Center Select SharePlay Select Start on Apple TV Confirm on your iPhone or iPad

If you’ve already started watching a video together on iPhone, you can transfer it to your Apple TV:

In the streaming app, tap the AirPlay icon, then choose Apple TV as the playback destination.

icon, then choose Apple TV as the playback destination. The video plays in sync so you can keep the conversation going on your iPhone.

Share Your Screen:

Instead of sharing content from a supported video app, you can also share any window on your screen (such as Safari or social media apps). To do this, tap on the Screen Share icon in the FaceTime video toolbar, then select Share My Screen. Your onscreen activity will be visible as well.

Can I SharePlay with People in Different Countries/Regions?

You can start and join a SharePlay session with participants in different countries/regions, however, content availability varies based on location or content rating limitations. Users will be notified if they’re unable to join due to these reasons.