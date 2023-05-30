What Time Does the ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale Air on Apple TV+?

Technically, new episodes of “Ted Lasso” premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesdays. However, the streaming service has a habit of dropping new installments of its shows at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday nights. But apparently, as of publication time, the streamer is going a different route and opting to drop the 74-minute finale at 12 midnight ET. So if you are able to stay up that late, you will be able to catch what could be the series finale as Tuesday becomes Wednesday in the East, or at 9 p.m. PT. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 12 midnight ET

Where: Apple TV+

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

In the penultimate episode of Season 3, things seem to be setting up for a satisfying finale for nearly every character on the “Ted Lasso” canvas. Ted prepares to tell Rebecca his “Truth Bomb,” presumably that he is heading back to Kansas following the season. Rebecca has fully moved on from her hatred of Rupert and is going to help his new wife and mistress do the same — although the mystery of the psychic’s predictions and the green matchbook is still up in the air. Nate is ready to rejoin AFC Richmond (despite not doing really anything to atone for his horrific Season 2 behavior). Jamie Tartt has seemingly come to terms with his father’s toxic treatment. Roy and Keeley are seemingly on the road to happiness after reuniting.

All that’s left is to see whether or not the Greyhounds can secure their first-ever Premier League title on Championship Weekend. However, in true “Ted Lasso” fashion, there are undoubtedly going to be twists and turns that tug on viewers’ heartstrings, and it would be foolish for us to assume we know exactly how the season will end.

Is This Week’s Episode of ‘Ted Lasso’ the Series Finale?

While we still have not received official confirmation as to what will happen with the series following the Season 3 finale, it is becoming increasingly clear that this will be a swansong for more than just the third season. On Tuesday, we broke down where the issue stands from both a public comment perspective, as well as from an on-screen storyline point of view. We also spent some time theorizing what could happen with the show’s characters if their stories continued with or without “Ted Lasso” remaining on the air.

However, a new tweet from the official series’ Twitter account confirms at least that the titular coach will manage his final match with AFC Richmond in the season finale.

A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match.



It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end. https://t.co/6BZss7vh3q — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) May 30, 2023

