What to Expect for Disney+ Day Tomorrow: Movies, Shows, Discounts, and More
Disney+ arrived to the scene two years ago and has been thriving ever since with prominent titles like “The Mandalorian,” “Wandavision,” “Loki,” “Luca,” and more content that fans love. On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its success with its first-ever Disney+ Day, thanking viewers across the globe by offering new content releases across the service’s popular brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as Star international markets. The special day will also bring sneak peeks, trailers, exclusive clips, deals and discounts for the subscription and also associated toys and books, and several surprises throughout the day as well.
Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution says, “Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series…With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”
Disney+ Day also means that the streaming service will be launching into new markets in the Asia-Pacific region with its debut in South Korea and Taiwan. It will also launch in Hong Kong on November 16.
There are so many exciting things to come. We will discuss them all here, so get ready.
New Arrivals for Disney+ Day
Newest Releases
-
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSeptember 1, 2021
Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
-
Jungle CruiseJuly 28, 2021
Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.
-
Home Sweet Home AloneNovember 12, 2021
After being left at home by himself for the holidays, 10-year-old Max Mercer must work to defend his home from a married couple who tries to steal back a valuable heirloom.
-
The Simpsons in PlusaversaryNovember 12, 2021
The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year.
-
Ciao AlbertoNovember 12, 2021
With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo - the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of a few words - who’s quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it’s easier said than done.
-
SpinAugust 13, 2021
Rhea lives with her tight-knit multigenerational family. After her mother’s death, she has been her father’s emotional rock, and her life revolves around her family’s restaurant, her eclectic group of friends, and her after-school coding club. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long lost passion for music is reignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music that blends her Indian heritage, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.
-
Disney IntertwinedNovember 12, 2021
Allegra dreams of joining the Eleven O’ Clock music hall company, but her mother, Caterina, won’t accept that. Allegra’s life changes drastically when she finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her to 1994, the year Caterina was her age and was starting her career in Eleven O’ Clock while she lived in Coco’s shadow. Cocó is Allegra’s grandmother. Will Allegra be able to change the past?
-
Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba FettNovember 12, 2021
A special celebrating the origins of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.
Older Releases
-
The World According to Jeff GoldblumNovember 12, 2019
Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems. Each episode is centered around something we all love — like sneakers or ice cream — as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights.
-
Fancy NancyJuly 13, 2018
Meet Nancy Clancy, a high-spirited young girl whose imagination and enthusiasm for all that is exquisite transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary – from her vast vocabulary to her creative and elaborate attire.
All episodes of “Fancy Nancy” season 3 will launch day-and-date with its premiere on Disney Junior.
-
Frozen FeverMarch 9, 2015
On Anna’s birthday, Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but Elsa’s icy powers may put more than just the party at risk.
-
FeastOctober 25, 2014
This Oscar-winning animated short film tells the story of one man’s love life as seen through the eyes of his best friend and dog, Winston, and revealed bite by bite through the meals they share.
-
Get a Horse!November 27, 2013
Mickey, Minnie, Horace Horsecollar, and Clarabelle Cow go on a musical wagon ride until Peg-Leg Pete tries to run them off the road.
-
PapermanNovember 2, 2012
An urban office worker finds that paper airplanes are instrumental in meeting a girl in ways he never expected.
-
Tangled Ever AfterJanuary 13, 2012
The kingdom is in a festive mood as everyone gathers for the royal wedding of Rapunzel and Flynn. However, when Pascal and Maximus, as flower chameleon and ring bearer, respectively, lose the gold bands, a frenzied search and recovery mission gets underway. As the desperate duo tries to find the rings before anyone discovers that they’re missing, they leave behind a trail of comical chaos that includes flying lanterns, a flock of doves, a wine barrel barricade and a very sticky finale. Will Maximus and Pascal save the day and make it to the church in time? And will they ever get Flynn’s nose right?
-
The Ballad of NessieApril 13, 2011
A legendary and friendly creature named Nessie lives happily in a small pond with her friend MacQuack, a rubber duck. When a rich developer takes the pond and land surrounding it to build a miniature golf course, Nessie is forced to search for a new home.
-
Tick Tock TaleAugust 18, 2015
Amidst an old London clock shop, a small, quirky mantle clock comes to the aide of the store’s more expensive clocks when a thief breaks in and threatens to steal them away.
-
EnchantedNovember 20, 2007
The beautiful princess Giselle is banished by an evil queen from her magical, musical animated land and finds herself in the gritty reality of the streets of modern-day Manhattan. Shocked by this strange new environment that doesn’t operate on a “happily ever after” basis, Giselle is now adrift in a chaotic world badly in need of enchantment. But when Giselle begins to fall in love with a charmingly flawed divorce lawyer who has come to her aid - even though she is already promised to a perfect fairy tale prince back home - she has to wonder: Can a storybook view of romance survive in the real world?
-
The Little MatchgirlSeptember 7, 2006
An animated short based on Hans Christian Andersen’s tale about a poor young girl with a burning desire to find comfort and happiness in her life. Desperate to keep warm, the girl lights the matches she sells, and envisions a very different life for herself in the fiery flames filled with images of loving relatives, bountiful food, and a place to call home.
Other announced titles include:
- The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles - a new documentary about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience
- Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings - a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release
- Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye - an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special - a presentation of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Olaf Presents -animated short-form series where Frozen’s beloved snowman, Olaf, retells classic Walt Disney tales
There will also be new cool perks on the platform as well. Disney+ has already launched IMAX Enhanced to titles from the MCU, meaning that you can watch your favorites in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, bringing the theater experience into your home.
Also, Disney+ subscribers will have access to exclusive on-platform specials from Pixar Animation Studios premiering at 8:00am PT as well as Marvel Studios premiering at 8:45am PT.
Disney Networks
All week long, Disney’s network shows and syndicated series such as ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic in the U.S., will have Disney+ Day takeovers, talent shout-outs, and special show integrations. Below is a list of what you should look out for.
On Friday, audiences can test their trivia in a Disney+ category in “Jeopardy!”. Also, tune-in this week for special Disney+ Day integrations and in-show mentions in programs such as “Dancing With The Stars,” “General Hospital,” “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Tamron Hall,” “The View,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Stephen A’s World,” “NFL Live,” “NBA Today,” “SportsNation,” and more.
Local communities via ABC’s Owned TV Stations with original programming will have dedicated Disney+ Day special episodes of “Localish” and “On The Red Carpet.”
“Good Morning America” will celebrate live from Times Square on November 12 with special guests from Disney+ shows and spotlights on the coast-to-coast celebrations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
Special Guests
Fans can find out what their favorite on-air talent from the Disney-owned networks are streaming on Disney+ in a series of spots.
ABC
- Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Hancox from “To Tell The Truth”
- Kelly Ripa from “Live! with Kelly & Ryan”
- Jesse James Keitel from “Big Sky”
Freeform
- Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson from “Grown-ish”
ESPN
- Peyton Manning (ESPN+ “Peyton’s Places”) with his daughter Mosley
- NBA stars Brook & Robin Lopez
National Geographic
- Albert Lin from “Lost Cities with Albert Lin”
- Bear Grylls from “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”
FX
- Sarah Paulson from “American Horror Story”
- Kat Dennings from “Dollface”
Hulu
- Tamera Mowry-Housley from “Baker’s Dozen”
Disney+ Day Limited Offers and Promotions
New and returning subscribers can sign up for Disney+ for $1.99 for their first month of the service until Sunday, November 14.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service that offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Perks from Disney Parks
Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on November 12 will enjoy benefits and special surprises across Disney theme parks.
-
At the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resorts, Disney+ subscribers can enter the theme parks 30 minutes before the parks open.
-
At Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will roll out the blue carpet for subscribers withspecial character appearances, photo ops, and complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads (at select locations).
-
Disneyland Paris will extend its hours by 30 minutes for guests to watch the Tower of Terror light up the sky in Disney+ blue.
New Products, Offers, and Discounts
-
From November 12 to November 14, you get free shipping in the U.S. and Europe at shopDisney. In the U.S., shopDisney will be rolling out new limited-time customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel including kids and adults shirts from “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Luca,” “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” and “Loki.”
-
Through November 17, Disney Publishing Worldwide will offer select $0.99 eBooks.
-
Disney and VeVe, a mobile digital collectible platform, are launching NFTs featuring characters from a few of its fan-favorite properties. In addition, there will be “Golden Moments,” which allows fans to purchase digital golden statues inspired by stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and The Simpsons. Digital collectibles are also available and a special Ultra Rare digital collectible will be released.
-
Funko is offering offer an exclusive 10% off Disney+ products from November 12 to November 14 on its website and two retail locations - Funko HQ located in Everett, Washington and Funko Hollywood, located in L.A., California. At Funko.com, use the promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY.
-
Star Wars fans can go to BringHometheBounty.com at 6am PT on Disney+ Day, for exclusive reveals of new Star Wars Funko Pop! Bobbleheads.
-
Through November 14, WizKids is has an exclusive 5% off discount for a Disney product and a Marvel gift with purchase. Customers can use the promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY on the website.
-
On November 12 through November 14, Target shoppers from almost 800 locations can sign up for a Disney+ Day offer and receive special giveaways.
-
From November 12 through November 14, 200+ AMC Theatres will provide four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite movies. Each movie will feature a surprise short, and guests won’t know which movie is being shown until the screening begins. Tickets are $5 and includes a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer.