What to Expect for Disney+ Day Tomorrow: Movies, Shows, Discounts, and More

Disney+ arrived to the scene two years ago and has been thriving ever since with prominent titles like “The Mandalorian,” “Wandavision,” “Loki,” “Luca,” and more content that fans love. On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its success with its first-ever Disney+ Day, thanking viewers across the globe by offering new content releases across the service’s popular brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as Star international markets. The special day will also bring sneak peeks, trailers, exclusive clips, deals and discounts for the subscription and also associated toys and books, and several surprises throughout the day as well.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution says, “Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series…With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

Disney+ Day also means that the streaming service will be launching into new markets in the Asia-Pacific region with its debut in South Korea and Taiwan. It will also launch in Hong Kong on November 16.

There are so many exciting things to come. We will discuss them all here, so get ready.

New Arrivals for Disney+ Day

Older Releases The World According to Jeff Goldblum November 12, 2019 Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems. Each episode is centered around something we all love — like sneakers or ice cream — as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights.

Fancy Nancy July 13, 2018 Meet Nancy Clancy, a high-spirited young girl whose imagination and enthusiasm for all that is exquisite transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary – from her vast vocabulary to her creative and elaborate attire. All episodes of “Fancy Nancy” season 3 will launch day-and-date with its premiere on Disney Junior.

Frozen Fever March 9, 2015 On Anna’s birthday, Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but Elsa’s icy powers may put more than just the party at risk.

Feast October 25, 2014 This Oscar-winning animated short film tells the story of one man’s love life as seen through the eyes of his best friend and dog, Winston, and revealed bite by bite through the meals they share.

Get a Horse! November 27, 2013 Mickey, Minnie, Horace Horsecollar, and Clarabelle Cow go on a musical wagon ride until Peg-Leg Pete tries to run them off the road.

Paperman November 2, 2012 An urban office worker finds that paper airplanes are instrumental in meeting a girl in ways he never expected.

Tangled Ever After January 13, 2012 The kingdom is in a festive mood as everyone gathers for the royal wedding of Rapunzel and Flynn. However, when Pascal and Maximus, as flower chameleon and ring bearer, respectively, lose the gold bands, a frenzied search and recovery mission gets underway. As the desperate duo tries to find the rings before anyone discovers that they’re missing, they leave behind a trail of comical chaos that includes flying lanterns, a flock of doves, a wine barrel barricade and a very sticky finale. Will Maximus and Pascal save the day and make it to the church in time? And will they ever get Flynn’s nose right?

The Ballad of Nessie April 13, 2011 A legendary and friendly creature named Nessie lives happily in a small pond with her friend MacQuack, a rubber duck. When a rich developer takes the pond and land surrounding it to build a miniature golf course, Nessie is forced to search for a new home.

Tick Tock Tale August 18, 2015 Amidst an old London clock shop, a small, quirky mantle clock comes to the aide of the store’s more expensive clocks when a thief breaks in and threatens to steal them away.

Enchanted November 20, 2007 The beautiful princess Giselle is banished by an evil queen from her magical, musical animated land and finds herself in the gritty reality of the streets of modern-day Manhattan. Shocked by this strange new environment that doesn’t operate on a “happily ever after” basis, Giselle is now adrift in a chaotic world badly in need of enchantment. But when Giselle begins to fall in love with a charmingly flawed divorce lawyer who has come to her aid - even though she is already promised to a perfect fairy tale prince back home - she has to wonder: Can a storybook view of romance survive in the real world?

The Little Matchgirl September 7, 2006 An animated short based on Hans Christian Andersen’s tale about a poor young girl with a burning desire to find comfort and happiness in her life. Desperate to keep warm, the girl lights the matches she sells, and envisions a very different life for herself in the fiery flames filled with images of loving relatives, bountiful food, and a place to call home.

Other announced titles include:

There will also be new cool perks on the platform as well. Disney+ has already launched IMAX Enhanced to titles from the MCU, meaning that you can watch your favorites in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, bringing the theater experience into your home.

Also, Disney+ subscribers will have access to exclusive on-platform specials from Pixar Animation Studios premiering at 8:00am PT as well as Marvel Studios premiering at 8:45am PT.

Disney Networks

All week long, Disney’s network shows and syndicated series such as ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic in the U.S., will have Disney+ Day takeovers, talent shout-outs, and special show integrations. Below is a list of what you should look out for.

On Friday, audiences can test their trivia in a Disney+ category in “Jeopardy!”. Also, tune-in this week for special Disney+ Day integrations and in-show mentions in programs such as “Dancing With The Stars,” “General Hospital,” “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Tamron Hall,” “The View,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Stephen A’s World,” “NFL Live,” “NBA Today,” “SportsNation,” and more.

Local communities via ABC’s Owned TV Stations with original programming will have dedicated Disney+ Day special episodes of “Localish” and “On The Red Carpet.”

“Good Morning America” will celebrate live from Times Square on November 12 with special guests from Disney+ shows and spotlights on the coast-to-coast celebrations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Special Guests

Fans can find out what their favorite on-air talent from the Disney-owned networks are streaming on Disney+ in a series of spots.

ABC

Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Hancox from “To Tell The Truth”

Kelly Ripa from “Live! with Kelly & Ryan”

Jesse James Keitel from “Big Sky”

Freeform

Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson from “Grown-ish”

ESPN

Peyton Manning (ESPN+ “Peyton’s Places”) with his daughter Mosley

NBA stars Brook & Robin Lopez

National Geographic

Albert Lin from “Lost Cities with Albert Lin”

Bear Grylls from “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”

FX

Sarah Paulson from “American Horror Story”

Kat Dennings from “Dollface”

Hulu

Tamera Mowry-Housley from “Baker’s Dozen”

Disney+ Day Limited Offers and Promotions

New and returning subscribers can sign up for Disney+ for $1.99 for their first month of the service until Sunday, November 14.

Perks from Disney Parks

Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on November 12 will enjoy benefits and special surprises across Disney theme parks.

At the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resorts, Disney+ subscribers can enter the theme parks 30 minutes before the parks open.

At Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will roll out the blue carpet for subscribers withspecial character appearances, photo ops, and complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads (at select locations).

Disneyland Paris will extend its hours by 30 minutes for guests to watch the Tower of Terror light up the sky in Disney+ blue.

New Products, Offers, and Discounts