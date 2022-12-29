What You and Your Family Should Stream Heading into New Years Weekend 2023
The week between Christmas and New Years is always a strange time. Many people take time off during the week, while others are forced to forget their holiday joy and head back to work. This year, the week has an extra quality of funkiness for many across the United States, as cold and snow have trapped them in their homes.
Whether you’ve got a house full of rowdy kids home from school, or you’re a single adult just trying to make it through another work week, you could probably use something to stream right now to take your mind off of your troubles. Check below for lists of some of the best content available to stream right now no matter what your situation is„ and where you can watch it.
Families With Young Kids
BlueyOctober 1, 2018
Bluey is an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.
Strange WorldNovember 23, 2022
A journey deep into an uncharted and treacherous land, where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades—a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest, and by far most crucial, mission.
Roald Dahl's Matilda the MusicalNovember 25, 2022
An extraordinary young girl discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results.
How the Grinch Stole ChristmasNovember 15, 2000
Inside a snowflake exists the magical land of Whoville. In Whoville, live the Whos, an almost mutated sort of Munchkin-like people. All the Whos love Christmas, yet just outside of their beloved Whoville lives the Grinch. The Grinch is a nasty creature that hates Christmas, and plots to steal it away from the Whos, whom he equally abhors. Yet a small child, Cindy Lou Who, decides to try befriending the Grinch.
This is the live-action Grinch film starring Jim Carrey as the mean green guy. Ron Howard directs a cast that includes Christine Baranski, Molly Shannon, Jeffrey Tambor, and a young Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who.
PAW Patrol: The MovieAugust 9, 2021
Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.
Families With Teenagers
Stranger ThingsJuly 15, 2016
When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.
High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesNovember 12, 2019
A group of East High students countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.” Showmances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.
His Dark MaterialsNovember 3, 2019
Lyra is an orphan who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology, and magic are intertwined. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and turns into a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. She is later joined on her journey by Will, a boy who possesses a knife that can cut windows between worlds. As she learns the truth about her parents and her prophesied destiny, the two young people are caught up in a war against celestial powers that ranges across many worlds.
WednesdayNovember 23, 2022
Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a bizarre boarding school where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.
Families Who Love Sci-Fi/Fantasy
DuneSeptember 8, 2021
Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerSeptember 1, 2022
Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.
AvatarDecember 15, 2009
In the 22nd century, a paraplegic Marine is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization.
Star Trek: DiscoverySeptember 24, 2017
Follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
Jurassic World DominionJune 1, 2022
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.
Families Who Love Rom-Coms
The Princess Switch: Switched AgainNovember 19, 2020
When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne & hits a rough patch with Kevin, it’s up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike — party girl Fiona — foils their plans.
The Princess BrideSeptember 25, 1987
In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can’t stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.
This is an endlessly quotable classic. It’s a perfect blend of comedy, fantasy, action, and love conquering all odds.
Modern FamilySeptember 23, 2009
The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan is a wonderfully large and blended family. They give us an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted, embrace of the modern family.
Falling for ChristmasNovember 10, 2022
An engaged, spoiled hotel heiress finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting amnesia in a skiing accident.
The Princess Diaries Movies
The Princess Diaries Collection is an American teen romantic comedy sequel, directed by Garry Marshall and written by Gina Wendkos, based on Meg Cabot’s 2000 novel of the same name. It stars Anne Hathaway (in her film debut) as Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who discovers that she is the heir to the throne of the fictional Kingdom of Genovia, ruled by her grandmother Queen dowager Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews). The sequel was completed with The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, released in August 2004.
Great Shows and Movies From 2022 That Aren’t Family Friendly
If you’re flying solo, or at least without any kids this holiday season, there’s a great selection of shows and movies from the past year for you to enjoy this week. Scroll down to find a new title, and start streaming today!
House of the DragonAugust 21, 2022
The Targaryen dynasty is at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins when King Viserys breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.
The White LotusJuly 11, 2021
Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryNovember 23, 2022
World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.
Star Wars: AndorSeptember 21, 2022
The tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
SeveranceFebruary 17, 2022
Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
YellowstoneJune 20, 2018
Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.
Tom Clancy's Jack RyanAugust 30, 2018
When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.
Welcome to ChippendalesNovember 22, 2022
The outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.
SmileSeptember 23, 2022
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 21, 2022
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.