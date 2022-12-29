What You and Your Family Should Stream Heading into New Years Weekend 2023

The week between Christmas and New Years is always a strange time. Many people take time off during the week, while others are forced to forget their holiday joy and head back to work. This year, the week has an extra quality of funkiness for many across the United States, as cold and snow have trapped them in their homes.

Whether you’ve got a house full of rowdy kids home from school, or you’re a single adult just trying to make it through another work week, you could probably use something to stream right now to take your mind off of your troubles. Check below for lists of some of the best content available to stream right now no matter what your situation is„ and where you can watch it.

Families With Young Kids

Families With Young Kids Families With Teenagers

Families With Teenagers Families Who Love Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Families Who Love Sci-Fi/Fantasy Families Who Love Rom-Coms

Families Who Love Rom-Coms Great Shows and Movies From 2022 That Aren’t Family Friendly

Families With Young Kids

Bluey October 1, 2018 Bluey is an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.

Strange World November 23, 2022 A journey deep into an uncharted and treacherous land, where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades—a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest, and by far most crucial, mission.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical November 25, 2022 An extraordinary young girl discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas November 15, 2000 Inside a snowflake exists the magical land of Whoville. In Whoville, live the Whos, an almost mutated sort of Munchkin-like people. All the Whos love Christmas, yet just outside of their beloved Whoville lives the Grinch. The Grinch is a nasty creature that hates Christmas, and plots to steal it away from the Whos, whom he equally abhors. Yet a small child, Cindy Lou Who, decides to try befriending the Grinch. This is the live-action Grinch film starring Jim Carrey as the mean green guy. Ron Howard directs a cast that includes Christine Baranski, Molly Shannon, Jeffrey Tambor, and a young Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who.

PAW Patrol: The Movie August 9, 2021 Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Families With Teenagers

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.

Top Gun: Maverick May 24, 2022 After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series November 12, 2019 A group of East High students countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.” Showmances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.

His Dark Materials November 3, 2019 Lyra is an orphan who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology, and magic are intertwined. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and turns into a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. She is later joined on her journey by Will, a boy who possesses a knife that can cut windows between worlds. As she learns the truth about her parents and her prophesied destiny, the two young people are caught up in a war against celestial powers that ranges across many worlds.

Wednesday November 23, 2022 Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a bizarre boarding school where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.

Families Who Love Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Dune September 8, 2021 Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power September 1, 2022 Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Avatar December 15, 2009 In the 22nd century, a paraplegic Marine is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization.

Star Trek: Discovery September 24, 2017 Follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

Jurassic World Dominion June 1, 2022 Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.

Families Who Love Rom-Coms

Great Shows and Movies From 2022 That Aren’t Family Friendly

If you’re flying solo, or at least without any kids this holiday season, there’s a great selection of shows and movies from the past year for you to enjoy this week. Scroll down to find a new title, and start streaming today!