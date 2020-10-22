What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2020, Including ‘El Presidente’, ‘Scrubs’, & ‘Community’

Amazon Prime Video has expanded its global content with the eight-episode drama series “El Presidente,” (coming in English on November 6) which chronicles a true story — the largest corruption scheme in the soccer world, sometimes known as “FIFA Gate”. It eventually led to imprisonment for the presidents of all the South American soccer federations.

For comedy fans, both “Scrubs” (Season 1 -9) and “Community” (Season 1-6) will be coming to the service in November.

There is also “Small Axe,” an anthology of five films set in London’s West Indian community. The films detail how families deal with discrimination, but carry on. On the musical front, “Ferro” is a docu-series about contemporary Italian singer Tiziano Ferro. The series, set in both Italy and the U.S., is a behind-the-scenes look at 20 years in the life of the popular artist.

“The Expendables” trilogy stars Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross, who leads a team of skilled combat vets turned mercenaries. In the first installment in the series, Ross is hired by a powerful covert operator to overthrow a ruthless South American dictator.

Vampire fans can take a visual bite of the “Underworld” franchise.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November

November 1

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

Series

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

November 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

November 4

Blue Story (2020)

November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

El Presidente (English Dub) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Ferro - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Wayne - Amazon Presents: Season 1

November 7

Retaliation (2017)

November 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

November 11

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

November 13

The Ride (2018)

Alex Rider - IMDb TV Original: Season 1

James May: Oh Cook - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

November 15

Movies

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

November 18

Body Cam (2020)

November 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

Small Axe - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

The Pack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 21

Most Wanted (2020)

November 25

Uncle Frank - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

November 26

Bombshell (2019)

November 27

Life in a Year (2020)

“El Presidente” trailer