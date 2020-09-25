What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020, Including New Blumhouse Original Films

Next month, Amazon Prime Video brings “Welcome to The Blumhouse, eight genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. The first scary quartet — “Black Box,” “The Lie, “Evil Eye” and “Nocture” — premiere this month.

Tony-nominated Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition as a teen by winning Constitutional debates nationwide. Her Broadway show, “What the Constitution Means To Me,” is given a cinematic touch on the streamer. It’s smart, informative and poignant, as she recounts the document’s influence on her and her family.

“Truth Seekers” is an eight-part original supernatural comedy series from Simon Pegg (“Hot Fuzz”) about an offbeat group of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK.

What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video in October

October 1

30 Days of Night

A Knight’s Tale

Arthur and the Haunted Tree House

The Cabin In The Woods

Costume Quest: Episode: “All Hallows’ Eve”

The Departed

The Da Vinci Code

The Exorcist III

Fright Night

Funny Girl

Girl, Interrupted

The Grudge 3

The Handmaiden

Hereditary

If You Give A Mouse A Pumpkin

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Just Add Magic

Labyrinth

Lake Placid

Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein

Midsommar

The Pianist

Paranormal Activity 3

Pet Semartary (2019)

The Possession

Quantum of Solace

Resident Evil

Room on the Broom

Secret Window

Silent Hill

Southside With You

Super 8

Supernatural

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Truth Seekers - Amazon Prime Original

Vivarium

The Wedding Planner

October 2

Bug Diaries: Bug-A-Boo

Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 2 (Amazon Original)

October 6

Black Box - Amazon Prime Original

The Lie - Amazon Prime Original

The Transporter Refueled

October 9

The Boys (Season 2 finale)

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers (Amazon Prime Original)

Terminator: Dark Fate

October 13

Evil Eye - Amazon Prime Original

Nocturne - Amazon Prime Original

October 16

Time (Amazon Prime Original)

What the Constitution Means To Me

October 21

Cyrano, My Love

October 23

Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Original

October 30

Truth Seekers - Amazon Prime Original

The Challenge: ETA - Amazon Prime Original

