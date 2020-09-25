What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020, Including New Blumhouse Original Films
Next month, Amazon Prime Video brings “Welcome to The Blumhouse, eight genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. The first scary quartet — “Black Box,” “The Lie, “Evil Eye” and “Nocture” — premiere this month.
Tony-nominated Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition as a teen by winning Constitutional debates nationwide. Her Broadway show, “What the Constitution Means To Me,” is given a cinematic touch on the streamer. It’s smart, informative and poignant, as she recounts the document’s influence on her and her family.
“Truth Seekers” is an eight-part original supernatural comedy series from Simon Pegg (“Hot Fuzz”) about an offbeat group of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK.
October 1
- 30 Days of Night
- A Knight’s Tale
- Arthur and the Haunted Tree House
- The Cabin In The Woods
- Costume Quest: Episode: “All Hallows’ Eve”
- The Departed
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Exorcist III
- Fright Night
- Funny Girl
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Grudge 3
- The Handmaiden
- Hereditary
- If You Give A Mouse A Pumpkin
- John Carpenter’s Vampires
- Just Add Magic
- Labyrinth
- Lake Placid
- Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein
- Midsommar
- The Pianist
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Pet Semartary (2019)
- The Possession
- Quantum of Solace
- Resident Evil
- Room on the Broom
- Secret Window
- Silent Hill
- Southside With You
- Super 8
- Supernatural
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Vivarium
- The Wedding Planner
October 2
- Bug Diaries: Bug-A-Boo
- Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 2 (Amazon Original)
October 6
- Black Box - Amazon Prime Original
- The Lie - Amazon Prime Original
- The Transporter Refueled
October 9
- The Boys (Season 2 finale)
- Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers (Amazon Prime Original)
- Terminator: Dark Fate
October 13
- Evil Eye - Amazon Prime Original
- Nocturne - Amazon Prime Original
October 16
- Time (Amazon Prime Original)
- What the Constitution Means To Me
October 21
- Cyrano, My Love
October 23
- Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Original
October 30
- Truth Seekers - Amazon Prime Original
- The Challenge: ETA - Amazon Prime Original