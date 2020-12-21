What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video In January 2021, Including ‘One Night in Miami’ and ‘Flack’

Various Amazon Prime Video originals stream this month, including “One Night in Miami.” Set in 1964, the drama bring Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke together to celebrate a big upset in boxing history, as they consider the cultural shifts of the Sixties. Regina King directs.

The series “Flack” prefers to go Hollywood. Four female publicists know the glamour and the grit behind the scenes. They cope with celebrity clients who consider bad behavior normal, while trying to keep reputations intact. Oscar winner Anna Paquin stars.

What’s Coming To Amazon in January:

January 1

Movies

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Series

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived … Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

January 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

Herself - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

January 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 15

One Night In Miami - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Tandav: Season 1

January 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

Grantchester: Season 5

January 22

Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

