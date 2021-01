What’s Coming to Disney Plus’ Star Germany at Launch: Full List of Available Shows & Movies

Last month, Disney announced that they would expanding their global footprint with Star as their international streaming service. Outside the U.S., Star will serve as their general entertainment brand. In Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and other markets, Star will be fully integrated into Disney+, accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app.

Now, Disney has unveiled just what you will be able to watch when “Star” launches in Germany February 23rd.

Star Originals at launch include crime thriller Big Sky from David E. Kelley; Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and drama series Helstrom.

At launch Disney+ subscribers in Germany will have access to series like “Grey’s Anatomy”, “24”, “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”, “The X Files”, “Lost”, and Family Guy. Movies that will be available include “Grand Budapest Hotel”, “The Royal Tenenbaums”, “The Narrow Ridge”, “Deadpool”, “Planet of the Apes”, as well as classics such as “Pretty Woman” and “Die Hard.”

German customers can currently subscribe to Disney+ for €6.99 per month, or €69.99 annually. The price will increase to €8.99, or €89.99 annually on February 23rd, so you can save if you purchase an annual plan ahead of that date.

List of Shows, Movies, & Originals Coming to Star Germany: