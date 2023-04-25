What’s Coming to Freevee in May 2023: ‘John Wick’ Franchise, ‘Casa Grande,’ ‘The Monuments Men’

The free streaming platform Freevee will debut its original bilingual drama “Casa Grande” on May 1. The saga follows two families in Northern California, exposing the privileged world of wealthy landowners and the undocumented migrants who toil on their behalf. Issues of class, family, culture, and immigration are explored against a backdrop of love and desire.

Watch the “Casa Grande” trailer:

Also hitting Amazon’s free streaming service next month are the first three films from the “John Wick” franchise. In the series, Keanu Reeves plays a former hit man forced to return to the criminal world that he had already escaped. The three films arrive on the platform on May 1.

Check out the trailer for “John Wick 3 - Parabellum”:

The WWII film “The Monuments Men” will also arrive on Freevee next month. The film recalls the true story in which a battalion of art specialists is assigned to recapture masterpieces that the Nazis have looted. When the team learns Hitler will destroy the artworks if the Third Reich is defeated, they race against time, risking their lives to save cultural treasures. George Clooney stars and directs a top-notch cast, including Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Bill Murray, John Goodman, and Bob Balaban. The film will be available on the service on May 21.

Coming in May:

TV Series

May 1 Casa Grande S1 (2023)

Taxi S1-5 (1978)

Numb3rs S1-6 (2005) May 19 Primo (2023)

Movies

May 1

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)

Be Cool (2005)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Boogie (2021)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Get Low (2009)

Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil (2011)

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Kalifornia (1993)

Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Red River (1948)

Repo Men (2010)

Ricki and the Flash (2015)

Runaway Train (1985)

Scarface (1983)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stigmata (1999)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Dictator (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Misfits (1961)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

May 16 Elysium (2013) May 21 The Monuments Men (2014)