What’s Streaming on Freevee in November 2022, Including ‘Leverage: Redemption,’ ‘Play-Doh Squished’

Freevee original “Leverage: Redemption” returns Nov. 16 for a second season. A revival of the original “Leverage” series, which ran on TNT from 2008-2012, many of the show’s original stars are back. Their characters use (sometimes illegal) skills to set wrongs right. While criminals may run scams or prey on the vulnerable, Leverage Consulting is there to defend those in need, picking up where the law leaves off.

Watch the “Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 trailer:

Play-Doh isn’t just for kids anymore in this new Freevee competition series. On “Play-Doh Squished,” contestants of all ages enter a series of challenges to test their imaginations, as well as speed and skill. One team will win the chance to create an entire Play-Doh world, while the rest simply get squished. Hosted by stage and screen star Sarah Hyland, the fun begins Nov. 11.

Check out the trailer for “Play-Doh Squished”:

Coming in November:

MOVIES

Nov. 1

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Adventureland (2009)

After Earth (2013)

Alex Cross (2012)

Annihilation (2018)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Dune (1984)

Fight Club (1999)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Go with It (2011)

Little Women (1994)

Mallrats (1995)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Money Monster (2016)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

October Sky (1999)

One Day (2011)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

Paul (2011)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pixi Saves Christmas (2018)

Racing Stripes (2005)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Safe House (2012)

Salt (2010)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Watcher (2000)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Year One (2009)

The Watcher September 8, 2000 FBI agent Joel Campbell, burnt-out and shell-shocked after years spent chasing serial killers, flees L.A. to begin a new life for himself in Chicago. But five months later, Joel’s best laid plans are abruptly cut short when his new hometown becomes the setting for some particularly gruesome murders—murders that could only have been committed by one man: David Allen Griffin. One of Joel’s most elusive and cunning nemeses, Griffin has followed his former pursuer to Chicago in order to play a sadistic game of cat and mouse. Taunting Joel with photographs of his intended victims and leaving his crime scenes meticulously free of clues in order to keep the police at bay, Griffin derives as much pleasure out of watching Joel react to every movement as watching his victims die. But when Griffin moves into Joel’s inner circle, Joel must quickly find some way to stop him before someone close to him becomes the next one to die.

Nov. 15 The Mountain Between Us (2017) Nov. 16 The Green Inferno (2013) Nov. 17 Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure (2017) Nov. 24 The Kid (2019)

Judy Justice October 31, 2021 The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan family Court, brings her signature blend of sharp wit and wisdom, hilarious candor and unwavering honesty that has made her America’s favorite judge for over 25 years, as she presides over real cases, arbitrates binding decisions and delivers what only she can: “Judy Justice.”

TV SERIES

Nov. 1 The Suze Orman Show S9-11 (2002) Nov 7 Judy Justice S2 (2022) Nov. 11 Play-Doh Squished (2022) Nov. 15 The Suze Orman Show S12-14 (2002) Nov. 16 Leverage: Redemption S2 (2022)