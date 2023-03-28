What’s Coming to HBO Max April 2023: ‘Barry’ Final Season, ‘Love & Death,’ ‘Clone High’

In the final season of HBO Max’s “Barry,” premiering on April 16, Barry’s arrest for the murder of Cousineau’s girlfriend leads to a shocking conclusion. Barry (Bill Hader), a hitman who stumbles into acting, explores the dark, often comedic underbelly of both LA gangsters and Hollywood. Henry Winkler stars as Cousineau, Barry’s acting teacher and the man forced to confront the reality of his former student.

Watch the “Barry” season 4 trailer:

Another crime story will come to HBO Max in April, although this one is based on a true story. “Love & Death” revolves around the murder of Betty Gore (played by Lily Rabe) in a small Texas town in 1980. Her husband Alan (Jesse Plemons) has an affair with Candy (Elizabeth Olsen), who attends their church. Suddenly, the thrills turn deadly. Candy picks up an ax, whacks her rival over 40 times, and then claims self-defense. The new limited series will stream on April 27.

Check out the trailer for “Love & Death”:

For the first time in 20 years, viewers will get new episodes of the hit animated sitcom “Clone High.” The series is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After the elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later. The experiment has resumed with new clone classmates. The new season will feature the returning voice talents of Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, Donald Faison, and more. Joining them will be Mo Gaffney, Al Madrigal, and Danny Pudi; along with Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr as themselves. The show will return on April 14.

Also on the streamer’s animated front, “Fired on Mars,” a new animated comedy series, arrives April 20. Luke Wilson voices Jeff Cooper, a graphic designer for Mars.ly, who gets dumped from his job. Suddenly, Jeff can’t return to Earth and has to negotiate life in a scary office colony.

Coming in April:

April 1

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

The Brother’s Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)

The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)

Coraline, 2009 (HBO)

City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)

Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)

Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)

Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)

Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)

Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)

Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)

Ghost, 1990 (HBO)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)

Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)

Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007 (HBO)

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)

Knowing, 2009 (HBO)

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)

Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Monos, 2019 (HBO)

Mud, 2013 (HBO)

Music Within, 2007 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)

No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)

One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)

Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Push, 2009 (HBO)

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)

Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)

Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)

Walker: Independence, 2023

The Wave, 2016 (HBO)

We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

April 3 Royal Crackers, Season 1 April 4 Craig of the Creek, Season 4E April 6 Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1 April 7 Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO) April 9 Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1 April 11 U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014 April 13 Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere *April 14 A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002 April 16 100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

