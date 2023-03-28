What’s Coming to HBO Max April 2023: ‘Barry’ Final Season, ‘Love & Death,’ ‘Clone High’
In the final season of HBO Max’s “Barry,” premiering on April 16, Barry’s arrest for the murder of Cousineau’s girlfriend leads to a shocking conclusion. Barry (Bill Hader), a hitman who stumbles into acting, explores the dark, often comedic underbelly of both LA gangsters and Hollywood. Henry Winkler stars as Cousineau, Barry’s acting teacher and the man forced to confront the reality of his former student.
Another crime story will come to HBO Max in April, although this one is based on a true story. “Love & Death” revolves around the murder of Betty Gore (played by Lily Rabe) in a small Texas town in 1980. Her husband Alan (Jesse Plemons) has an affair with Candy (Elizabeth Olsen), who attends their church. Suddenly, the thrills turn deadly. Candy picks up an ax, whacks her rival over 40 times, and then claims self-defense. The new limited series will stream on April 27.
For the first time in 20 years, viewers will get new episodes of the hit animated sitcom “Clone High.” The series is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After the elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later. The experiment has resumed with new clone classmates. The new season will feature the returning voice talents of Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, Donald Faison, and more. Joining them will be Mo Gaffney, Al Madrigal, and Danny Pudi; along with Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr as themselves. The show will return on April 14.
Also on the streamer’s animated front, “Fired on Mars,” a new animated comedy series, arrives April 20. Luke Wilson voices Jeff Cooper, a graphic designer for Mars.ly, who gets dumped from his job. Suddenly, Jeff can’t return to Earth and has to negotiate life in a scary office colony.
Coming in April:
April 1
- The Blue Lagoon, 1980
- Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
- The Brother’s Warner, 2007
- The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
- Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)
- The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)
- Coraline, 2009 (HBO)
- City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)
- Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)
- Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)
- Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)
- Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)
- Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)
- Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)
- Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)
- Ghost, 1990 (HBO)
- The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)
- Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)
- Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)
- Homegrown, Season 3
- The Host, 2007 (HBO)
- House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
- The House Bunny, 2008
- Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
- I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
- Iris, 2014 (HBO)
- The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
- Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)
- Knowing, 2009 (HBO)
- Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
- The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)
- The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)
- Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
- Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)
- Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)
- A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
- The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)
- Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
- Monos, 2019 (HBO)
- Mud, 2013 (HBO)
- Music Within, 2007 (HBO)
- Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
- Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)
- No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)
- One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)
- Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)
- Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
- The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
- Push, 2009 (HBO)
- Rachel, Rachel, 1968
- Results, 2015 (HBO)
- Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)
- Safe in Hell, 1931
- School Life, 2016 (HBO)
- Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)
- The Smurfs 2, 2013
- The Smurfs Movie, 2011
- The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)
- Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)
- Storm Warning, 1951
- The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
- Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
- Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
- Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)
- Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)
- Walker: Independence, 2023
- The Wave, 2016 (HBO)
- We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)
- White God, 2014 (HBO)
- Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
April 3
- Royal Crackers, Season 1
April 4
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4E
April 6
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
- The Winchesters, Season 1
April 7
- Kung Fu, Season 3
- Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)
April 9
- Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1
April 11
- U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
- Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
- The Last Ship, 2014
April 13
- Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere
*April 14
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
- BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Clone High, 2002
April 16
- 100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Clone High
A group of high-school teens are the products of government employees’ secret experiment. They are the genetic clones of famous historical figures who have been dug up, re-created anew. Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, JFK, Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln and more are juxtaposed as teenagers dealing with teen issues in the 20th century.
April 17
- Para - We Are King (Para - Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 18
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D
April 19
- U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
- Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
April 20
- Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 21
- Diary of an Old Home, Season 2
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3
April 23
- Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special
- Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
April 27
- The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
April 28
- Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original
- Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere
April 29
- Moonage Daydream, 2022
