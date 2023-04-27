 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to HBO Max In May: ‘White House Plumbers,’ ‘Angel City,’ Spy/Master’

Fern Siegel

HBO Max will officially be replaced by Warner Bros. Discovery on May 23 with a new and improved service called Max. However, that doesn’t mean that the service is scrimping on content until then. One of the biggest new releases of the month is the new limited series “White House Plumbers,” which will premiere on May 1. Starring Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, the pair portray two real-life Watergate burglars and Nixon saboteurs who ended up destroying the very president they desperately wanted to serve.

Check out the “White House Plumbers” trailer:

The platform will head to the pitch on May 16 with a three-part soccer docuseries “Angel City.” The series goes behind the scenes with the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club. Pulling back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season of the female-founded and led team — including owners and investors Uzo Aduba, Christina Aguilera, Sophia Bush, Jessica Chastain, Glennon Doyle, America Ferrera, Mia Hamm, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Candace Parker, Natalie Portman, Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams, and many more. The series reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch and blaze a bold trail in the world of professional sports.

Watch the teaser for “Angel City”:

Also in May, the streamer will go international with the six-part espionage series “Spy/Master.” Telling its story in Romanian, English, German the series is set during the height of the Cold War and covers a week in the life of Victor Godeanu (played by Adina Secăreanu) the right-hand man and closest advisor to Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. However, Godeanu is also a secret agent for the KGB and must escape Romania and Ceaușescu before his cover is blown. With only one shot at staying alive, he uses a diplomatic trip to Germany as a springboard to defect to the United States. The political thriller is set to premiere on May 19.

Take a look at “Spy/Master”:

“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” a new animated series from Genndy Tartakovsky follows heroes fighting an evil force throughout eternity. The catch? The heroes reawaken in unsuspecting host bodies, but must find a way to protect the world from impending doom. Tartakovsky is known for “Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack,” and “Star Wars: Clone Wars.”

Coming in May:

May 1

  • Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)
  • Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)
  • American Honey, 2016 (HBO)
  • As Tears Go By, 1988
  • Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)
  • Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)
  • Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)
  • Calvary, 2014 (HBO)
  • Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003
  • Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)
  • Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
  • Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)
  • Eat Pray Love, 2010
  • The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)
  • Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)
  • Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Karate Kid, 2010
  • Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)
  • Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
  • Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)
  • Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)
  • Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)
  • Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)
  • Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)
  • Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
  • Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)
  • Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)
  • Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)
  • Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
  • Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
  • Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)
  • Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)
  • Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)
  • Step Brothers, 2008
  • White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2 

  • 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • Batwheels, Season 1E
  • Run All Night, (HBO)

May 3:

  • Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4

  • The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5 

  • Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8 

  • Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
  • Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023
  • Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)
  • Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11 

  • Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14 

  • We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15

  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
  • Land of Gold, 2022
  • Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16 

  • Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Men in Black, 1997
  • Men in Black II, 2002
  • Men in Black III, 2012

May 19

  • The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
  • Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)
  • Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
  • Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20

  • Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22

  • Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
  • Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)
  • San Andreas, 2015
HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. The service will be renamed “Max” on May 23, 2023. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

