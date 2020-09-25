What’s Coming to HBO Max In October 2020, including ‘Cats’ and ‘A World Of Calm’
On October 1st, HBO Max will debut a new 10-episode series, “A World of Calm”, which offers tranquility and peaceful imagery to combat the chaos of daily life. Kate Winslet and Nicole Kidman join Lucy Liu, Mahershala Alis, Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves to sooth and relax viewers. It’s a collaboration between the Calm app and Nutopia, the team behind National Geographic’s critically-acclaimed “One Strange Rock.”
For the first time, “Cats”, the much talked about 2019 film by Tom Hooper based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will come to streaming. “The West Wing” reunion special comes to HBO Max on October 15th, while documentary about Civil Rights leader John Lewis, “Good Trouble” will debut on HBO Max on October 27th.
For comedy fans, there are two “Austin Powers” movies, as well as Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro in “Analyze This” and its sequel, “Analyze That.”
Cineastes will love Jean Harlow in the 1933 classic “Bombshell” and Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in “Top Hat,” while Christopher Guest’s mockumentary “Best in Show” sends up high-end dog shows and their crazed owners. Hard-core “Lethal Weapon” fans can enjoy all four films this month.
HBO Max Originals include the drama “Charm City Kings,” about an an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders, and two notable documentaries: “Equal,” about the LGBTQ+ movement, and “The Soul Of America, based on Jon Meacham’s bestseller about our fraught political reality.
Coming to HBO Max in October 2020
October 1
-
A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
-
Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)
-
All-Star Superman, 2011
-
American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018
-
American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)
-
Analyze That, 2002
-
Analyze This, 1999
-
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
-
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
-
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
-
Ball of Fire, 1941
-
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996 (HBO)
-
Beef (HBO)
-
Beginners, 2011 (HBO)
-
Best in Show, 2000
-
BLOW, 2001
-
Bombshell, 1933
-
Boogie Nights, 1997
-
Boomerang, 1992
-
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
-
The Butterfly Effect, 2004
-
Cats & Dogs, 2001
-
Catwoman, 2004
-
Cellular, 2004
-
Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke, 1978
-
The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
-
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994
-
Clean and Sober, 1988
-
The Client, 1994
-
Collateral Beauty, 2016 (HBO)
-
The Color Purple, 1985
-
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
-
Constantine, 2005
-
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
-
Critters 2, 1988
-
Critters 4, 1992
-
The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
-
Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
-
Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
-
Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
-
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
-
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
-
Deliverance, 1972
-
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969
-
Dreamcatcher, 2003
-
Edge of Darkness, 2010
-
Empire of the Sun, 1987
-
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017
-
Endings, Beginnings, 2020 (HBO)
-
Enter The Dragon, 1973
-
Eraser, 1996
-
Firewall, 2006
-
Frantic, 1988
-
Frequency, 2000 (HBO)
-
Friday, 1995
-
The Friday After Next, 2002
-
Galaxy Quest, 1999
-
The Golden Compass, 2007
-
Gothika, 2003
-
Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
-
Hairspray, 1988
-
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
-
Harina (Aka Flour) (HBO)
-
The Haunting, 1999
-
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
-
The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
-
Horror of Dracula, 1958
-
The Hunting Ground, 2015
-
I Am Sam, 2002
-
Infamous, 2006
-
The Informer, 1935
-
The Invisible War, 2012
-
Jonah Hex, 2010
-
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
-
The Last Mimzy, 2007
-
Laws of Attraction, 2004
-
Lethal Weapon, 1987
-
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
-
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
-
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
-
Libeled Lady, 1936
-
Life as We Know It, 2010
-
Little Baby Bum, 2011
-
Little Big League, 1994
-
Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
-
Malcolm X, 1992
-
Man of Steel, 2013
-
Marie: A True Story, 1985
-
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
-
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
-
The Matrix, 1999
-
Million Dollar Baby, 2004
-
Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, 1944
-
Mister Roberts, 1955
-
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
-
The Mummy, 1959
-
Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
-
Next Friday, 2000
-
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
-
Nothing Sacred, 1937
-
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
-
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)
-
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013
-
The Pelican Brief, 1993
-
A Perfect Murder, 1998
-
The Perfect Storm, 2000
-
The Phantom of the Opera, 2004
-
Presumed Innocent, 1990
-
Race for the White House, Season 1
-
Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
-
Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
-
Roger & Me, 1989
-
Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950
-
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
-
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
-
Se7en, 1995
-
Semi-Pro, 2008
-
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985
-
Shame, 2011 (HBO)
-
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
-
Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
-
Son of Batman, 2014
-
South Park: The Pandemic Special
-
Steel, 1997
-
Superman vs. the Elite, 2012
-
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010
-
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009
-
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
-
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
-
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
-
They Were Expendable, 1945
-
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996
-
The Thin Man, 1934
-
The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
-
A Time to Kill, 1996
-
Tin Cup, 1996
-
TMNT, 2007
-
Training Day, 2001
-
Tricky Dick, 2019
-
Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
-
U.S. Marshals, 1998
-
Us, 2019 (HBO)
-
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995
-
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996
-
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016
-
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018
-
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
-
Where the Wild Things Are, 2009
-
The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
-
The Wings of Eagles, 1957
-
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
October 2
-
Lina From Lima (HBO)
October 3
-
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
-
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
October 6
-
Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 7
- Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)
October 8
-
Charm City Kings
-
The Fungies, Season 1B
-
The God of High School (Dubbed)
October 9
-
Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’S Not Rocket Science (HBO)
-
Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)
October 10
-
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
October 12
-
Ghosts, Season 2
October 15
-
Detention Adventure, Season 2
-
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original
October 16
- La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)
- The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)
October 17
- David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
October 18
- Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)
- The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
October 20
-
Smurfs, Season 3
October 21
-
537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 22
- Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere
October 23
- How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)
October 24
-
Emma, 2020 (HBO)
October 25
-
The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
-
October 27
-
Ghosts, Season 2
-
It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)
-
John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020
-
The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
-
Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)
October 29
-
Vida Perfecta, Season 1
October 30
-
Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)
October 31
-
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
