What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2023: ‘History of the World, Part II,’ ‘Great Expectations,’ ‘Triangle of Sadness

The long-hoped-for sequel, “History of the World, Part II,” will finally being streaming on March 6 on Hulu. Mel Brooks takes a second comedic look at various periods in history through hilarious vignettes starring some of the funniest folks in Hollywood. Brooks wrote and stars in the show, alongside Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz.

Watch the trailer for “History of the World, Part II”:

The latest incarnation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” lands on the streamer on March 26 and stars Oscar winner Olivia Coleman in the classic role of Miss Havisham, the jilted bride determined to use her ward Estella (Shalom-Brune Franklin) to avenge her heartache. The object of her revenge is the impressionable Pip (Fionn Whitehead), whose young life is forever changed by a twist of fate.

Check out the trailer for “Great Expectations”:

Also, the entire season of musical rom-com “Up Here” will come to Hulu on March 24. Set in New York in late 1999, a young couple (Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdez) discover the biggest impediment to their happiness is themselves. The two sift through fears and fantasies, trying to make their love story work. Based on a stage musical by the “Frozen” husband-and-wife writing team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the show will feature original songs and is directed by “Hamilton” helmer Thomas Kail. The series will include a multi-talented cast including two-time Tony winners Katie Finneran and Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Scott Porter, and more.

Academy Award-nominated film “Triangle of Sadness” will also stream on Hulu next month, arriving on the service on March 3, a little more than a week before the Oscars air on ABC. Another film that will likely generate some buzz will be the new true-crime movie “Boston Strangler” starring Kiera Knightly and Carrie Coon as the reporters who broke the case of one of the most notorious serial killers in modern memory. The film will premiere on Hulu on March 17.

Coming in March:

March 1

“Wreck” (Complete Season 1)

“30 Days Of Night” (2007)

“Anastasia” (1997)

“Anonymous” (2011)

“Another Earth” (2011)

“Armored” (2009)

“As Good As It Gets” (1997)

“At Any Price” (2013)

“Baby’s Day Out” (1994)

“Broken Arrow” (1996)

“Casa De Mi Padre” (2012)

“Commando” (1985)

“The Count Of Monte Cristo” (2002)

“Dangerous Beauty” (1998)

“The Departed” (2006)

“The Expendables” (2010)

“The Expendables 2” (2012)

“The Expendables 3” (2014)

“The Eyes Of My Mother” (2016)

“Firehouse Dog” (2007)

“Glory” (1989)

“Groundhog Day” (1993)

“Hitman” (2007)

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (1998)

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2010)

“The Ides Of March” (2011)

“In Her Shoes” (2005)

“In The Cut” (2003)

“Just Go With It” (2011)

“Kicking & Screaming” (2005)

“L.A. Confidential” (1997)

“Love And Basketball” (2000)

“Rambo: Last Blood” (2019)

“Rio” (2011)

“The Shack” (2017)

“The Shape Of Water” (2017)

“Self/Less” (2015)

“Siberia” (2018)

“Sixteen Candles” (1984)

“Son Of God” (2014)

“Takers” (2010)

“That Thing You Do!” (1996)

“Third Person” (2014)

“The Town” (2010)

“Unstoppable” (2010)

“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010)

“When A Man Loves A Woman” (1994)

“The Wife” (2018)

March 2 “Dragons: The Nine Realms” (Complete Season 5)

“National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo (Special Premiere National Geographic)

“Bobby Flay: Special”

“Zombie House Flipping” (Complete Season 2)

“Next Exit (2022) March 3 “Stratton” (2017)

“Gulmohar” (2023)

“Triangle of Sadness” (2022)

“Waiting…” (2005) March 6 “History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event”

“Mob Psycho 100” (Complete Season 3) March 7 “Rabbit Academy” (2022)

“Among the Shadows “(2019)

“Half Magic” (2018) March 8 “Among the Shadows” (2019) March 9 “Farmer Wants a Wife” (Series Premiere)

“National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath”

“Cities of the Underworld” (Complete Season 13)

“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” (Complete Season 3)

“The Inhabitant” (2022) March 10 “UnPrisoned” (Complete Season 1)

“FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater”

“Watcher” (2022) March 12 “Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE” (Livestream) March 13 “On The Red Carpet After The Awards” (Livestream)

“On The Red Carpet After Dark” (Livestream)

“The Oscars” ABC

March 14 “The Burning Plain” (2008)

“Europa Report” (2013)

“Frontera” (2014)

“The Good Doctor” (2011)

“I Melt With You” (2011)

“Love, Simon” (2018)

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (2018)

“Two Lovers” (2008)

“World’s Greatest Dad” (2009)

“The Wrecking Crew” (2008) March 15 “My Family” (Series Premiere)

“Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash” (Complete Season 1)

“LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash” (Complete Season 1)

“Love, Diana” (Complete Season 1)

“Ryan’s World Specials” (Complete Seasons 7-11)

“Bad Therapy” (2020)

“Bayou Caviar” (2018)

“Changeland” (2019)

“Flux Gourmet” (2022)

“In The Fade” (2017)

“Serena” (2014)

“Wetlands” (2017)

“You Laugh But It’s True” (2011)

“I Think We’re Alone Now” (2018) March 16 “National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold”

“Beyond Oak Island” (Complete Season 2)

“Intervention” (Complete Season 3)

“The Killing” (Complete Season 1)

“The Private Voice of Hitler”

“Official Competition” (2021)

“There There” (2022) March 17 “Boston Strangler” (2023)

“Good Trouble” (Season 5 Premiere)

“Rubikon” (2022)

“Summit Fever” (2022) March 20 “Inu-Oh” (2021) March 21 “The Jesus Music” (2021) March 22 “Rūrangi” (Complete Season 2) March 23 “The Lesson is Murder” (Complete Docuseries)

“Digging for the Truth” (Complete Season 1)

“Call Jane” (2022)

March 24 “Up Here” (Complete Season 1)

“The Estate” (2022)

“Philomena” (2013)

“Mfkz” (2018) March 25 “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1982) March 26 “FX’s Great Expectations” (Two-Episode Series Premiere) March 28 “Attack on Titan” (Final Season, Part 2) March 29 “Abominable and The Invisible City” (Complete Season 2)

“Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer” (Season 1, Part 2)

“Flawless” (2007)

“Prince Avalanche” (2013) March 30 “The Croods: Family Tree” (Complete Season 6)

“RapCaviar Presents” (Complete Season 1)

“The Curse of Oak Island” (Complete Season 9)

“The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig” (Complete Season 6)

“Hunt” (2022)

“Enough Said” (2013)

“Runner Runner” (2013)

“Zack And Miri Make A Porno” (2008)

March 31