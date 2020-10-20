What’s Coming To Hulu in November 2020, Including ‘Run’, which Skipped Theaters For The Streaming Service

Coming on November 20th, Hulu thriller “Run,” starring Emmy winner Sarah Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen as mother and daughter. Lionsgate intended this for the big screen, but headed to a streamer once the pandemic hit. The movie is about a wheelchair-using teen raised in isolation who discovers a secret her mother has hidden from her.

A second Hulu original, “No Man’s Land,” finds Antoine, a Frenchman in Syria searching for his estranged, presumed dead sister. To solve the mystery of her disappearance, he joins forces with Kurdish female fighters and ISIS’ biggest nightmare.

Other Hulu originals coming in November are Eater’s Guide to the World (November 11), I am Greta (November 13), and Animaniacs (November 20).

Expanding its library of films, coming on November 1, Matt Damon stars in three “Bourne Identity” movies as Jason Bourne, who initially has to find his true identity sifting through a clandestine conspiracy within the CIA. Damon is featured in “The Bourne Identity, “ “The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”

At the end of the month (November 26), Hulu Premiere streams the 2019 hit film “Bombshell,” about the oppressive reign of Fox News’ Roger Ailes. “Bombshell” stars Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.

What’s coming to Hulu in November

November 1

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

November 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

November 4

Blue Story (2020)

November 5

Braking for Whales

November 6

Killing Eve : Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

November 9

The Mighty Ones *Hulu Family

Power: Season 6A (Starz)

The Nice Guys (2016)

Released November 10

Released November 10 A Teacher *FX on Hulu

Vik the Viking (2020)

November 11

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu Original)

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

November 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Man who Invented Christmas (2017)

November 13

I Am Greta (Hulu Original Film)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

November 14

The Dictator (2012)

November 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

November 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

November 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

November 18

No Man’s Land *Hulu Original

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

November 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Amulet (2020)

November 20

Animaniacs (Hulu Original)

Run (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla

November 21

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX)

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

November 26

Bombshell

November 27

Centigrade (2020)

November 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

“Run” trailer